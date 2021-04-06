Teel: Road warrior Stanford and dominant Baylor cap college basketball's riveting postseasons

Subsequent NCAA sanctions crippled Baylor, but in 2010 Scott Drew coached the Bears to their first NCAA tournament victories since 1950 — they defeated Sam Houston State, Old Dominion and St. Mary’s before losing to eventual national champion Duke in the South Regional final.

Baylor and Drew have been tournament regulars since, a far cry from 2003, when he held on-campus auditions for walk-ons.

“But really credit those guys who won three [Big 12] games that [first] year,” Drew said. “And they laid the foundation. Those guys have stayed with the program and helped support these guys. And that’s what you love, over 18 years, there’s so many people that put in hard work and sweat. All our past players that constantly come back in the summertime, constantly help our young guys, send them messages, encourage them. I mean, it’s their championship as much as ours.”

Drew has built his program around not only long-term perseverance but also shorter-term transfers. The NCAA transfer portal is the way of today’s college sports world, and his evaluations have been spot-on.

Davion Mitchell played sparingly as a freshman at Auburn but this season morphed into a first-team All-Big 12 guard for Baylor. He was the best 3-point shooter (44.7%) on the nation’s best 3-point shooting team (41.3%).