GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since the ACC men’s basketball tournament expanded to five days in 2014, no team that played in the first round — seeds 10-15 — has advanced beyond the quarterfinals. Virginia Tech took the first step toward bucking that precedent Tuesday night.

In a chaotic finish complete with another fearless Hokies 3-pointer from an improbable source, not to mention an extended officials’ review, Tech defeated Notre Dame 67-64 in the opening round at Greensboro Coliseum.

Playing only his sixth game as a Hokie, oft-injured freshman guard Rodney Rice made a right-corner 3-pointer that ignited Tech’s closing surge. They were his only points on a night when Grant Basile, Justyn Mutts, Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor combined for 62.

Rice’s triple was reminiscent of last season’s ACC tournament, where Darius Maddox’s deep jumper at the horn gave the Hokies a second-round victory over Clemson.

A final-minute review by officials Lee Cassell, A.J. Desai and Jeff Pon added a dead-ball technical foul on Notre Dame’s Max Zona to a common foul on Pedulla. The technical was Zona’s fifth and disqualifying foul, leaving the Fighting Irish without one of their best 3-point shooters.

Marcus Hammond and Cormac Ryan combined for 41 Notre Dame points, but Ryan committed five turnovers, none more critical than in the closing stages when, after a giveaway of his own, Pedulla sprinted back on defense and tipped the ball away from Ryan.

Unlike Saturday at Clemson, where they lost by 23 points, the Irish were engaged Tuesday — as they should have been. Mike Brey, the winningest coach in program history, announced in late January that he was stepping down at the end of the season, his 23rd.

Given Notre Dame’s baffling struggles this year, his tenure ends with this defeat and his team 11-21.

The grim ACC tournament history for seeds 10-15 in the event should surprise no one. Those squads finished that low in the standings for a reason, and expecting magic to suddenly unfold at the conference tournament is stretching optimism beyond normal limits.

The 2010-11 Connecticut Huskies would beg to differ.

After closing the regular season on a 1-4 skid, Kemba Walker and friends went on an 11-game binge, winning five in as many days at the Big East tournament followed by six in the NCAA tournament to win the program’s third national championship.

Now, those Huskies finished 9-9 in the thorny Big East and were actually No. 21 in the Associated Press poll entering the league tournament. The 2022-23 Hokies haven’t been ranked since mid-December and went an underachieving 8-12 in the ACC.

But clearly veterans such as Cattoor, Mutts and Pedulla, plus head coach Mike Young, know what it’s like to come off the grid. Last March in New York, they won four games in as many days to claim Tech’s first ACC tournament championship.

Yet Young said he never mentioned that signature moment as the Hokies prepared for Tuesday. His focus was on Tech’s 93-87 victory at Notre Dame last month, when the Fighting Irish made 13 3-pointers, 11 combined by forward Nate Laszewski and Ryan.

“They lit out tail up,” Young said after Monday’s shootaround at Greensboro Coliseum. “Laszewski had 33 points, and we were God-awful [defensively] and were lucky to win. ... We’ll be better [Tuesday].”

He was right — Laszewski scored only 4 points — but the Hokies (19-13) will need to be even better in Wednesday’s second round against sixth-seeded N.C. State. The Wolfpack boast three of the ACC’s premier offensive players in guards Jarkel Joiner and Terquavion Smith and old-fashioned, back-to-the-basket center D.J. Burns.

That trio combined for 53 points in State’s 73-69 victory at Cassell Coliseum in early January, a game Cattoor missed with a fractured elbow.

At full strength, bank on the Hokies being a problem for the Wolfpack.

