Teel: Rookie head coaches Elliott, Pry own their missteps this season for Virginia, VT

Under new management, Virginia Tech and Virginia football opened their respective seasons 2-1. The starts didn’t approach textbook, but at the least the Hokies and Cavaliers had early victories to build upon.

Since, the commonwealth’s two ACC teams are a combined 1-11, dueling in-season declines the likes of which fans haven’t endured since the 1970s. But there’s another, more encouraging, common thread.

Rookie head coaches Brent Pry and Tony Elliott have owned their missteps. They don’t sugarcoat players’ busted coverages or protections, but if they and/or their staff butcher a play call or mismanage the clock, they acknowledge it.

This is heartening on multiple fronts.

First, publicly conceding your flaws is difficult, especially for first-time leaders. Many coaches openly resent answering unpleasant questions from reporters and fans, even though it’s part of the job description.

Most important, public and private accountability from coaches plays well in the locker room. The inevitable criticism that coaches levy on players eventually rings hollow if the coaches aren’t as hard on themselves.

“It makes you kind of take a step back and realize, like, ‘Oh we all hold a piece of accountability in this game,’” Hokies linebacker Keli Lawson said.

Tech (2-7) and Virginia (3-6) share last place in the ACC’s Coastal Division with 1-5 conference records. The Cavaliers must win their final three regular-season games to secure bowl eligibility for the sixth consecutive season, while the Hokies are postseason-ineligible for the first time since 1992.

An unsightly 20-17 defeat at Old Dominion in Pry’s head-coaching debut revealed many of Tech’s issues, and he was quick to take responsibility. Specifically, he acknowledged carelessly allowing 28 seconds to bleed off the clock in final 1:09.

The Hokies are 0-4 in such one-score games, the last three in succession to Miami, N.C. State and Georgia Tech, the last two by a single point. Plus, they are the ACC’s most-penalized team.

Those warts speak to coaching, and just this Tuesday Pry took the blame for calling a defense Virginia Tech does not routinely practice on a crucial third-and-19 against Georgia Tech. Sure enough, the Hokies executed poorly, and the Yellow Jackets completed a 20-yard pass en route to scoring the decisive touchdown with 3:30 left.

“To be honest, it was a bad decision by me,” Pry said.

“When he says something like that, I instantly think in my mind, ‘Nah, Coach, it’s not your fault. I could have done something better. My teammate across from me could have done something a little better,’” Lawson said. “But it is real nice and refreshing to have a coach really emphasize the ownership part of it.”

Virginia players have heard similar sentiments from Elliott and his assistants after equally wrenching setbacks.

They heard regret from Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings after red-zone coaching lapses in a four-overtime defeat to Miami. They heard frustration from Elliott after dubious timeout usage left the Cavaliers unable to stop the clock late in Saturday’s 31-28 loss to North Carolina.

When quarterback Brennan Armstrong dump-trucked multiple Tar Heels at the goal line for a touchdown with 3:24 remaining, UVa should have owned the momentum. But with no timeouts left, Elliott felt compelled to attempt a low-percentage onside kick, which did not work.

One first down later, Carolina was in victory formation.

“So every Monday when we meet as a team, we have our pride and performance,” Elliott said. “So I point out first and foremost, before I talk about the grades for the players, I talk about the coaching staff and the areas that we need to get better, the calls that we need to make better.

“If we’re going to have accountability in this program, we’ve got to have total accountability — starting with myself. If I make a mistake, then I [have] to be the first one to say that I made a mistake, and I’ve got to have people around me that are going to hold me accountable and tell me when I make a mistake.”

Elliott was Clemson’s offensive coordinator before landing in Charlottesville and has delegated play-calling on that side of the ball to Kitchings. Pry was previously Penn State’s defensive coordinator but has continued to call Tech’s defense, multi-tasking he would be wise to relinquish sooner rather than later, the better to focus on game management.

But that contrast aside, Pry and Elliott are likewise intent on creating the reciprocal accountability that marks healthy organizations.

“I’m disappointed in some of the mistakes we make,” Pry said. “I don’t think we should be making some of those at this point. So we’ve got to look at what we’re doing as a coaching staff. ... We’re growing as a team. We’re growing as a staff. Nobody’s satisfied, certainly not me. ...