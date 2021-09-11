Teel: Rout of Illinois gives UVA its most dominant start since 2004

CHARLOTTESVILLE

Five minutes into Virginia’s game against Illinois on Saturday morning, Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong was on pace to throw for 1,692 yards and 24 touchdowns.

So scorching was Armstrong’s start that a 23-yard completion to Keytaon Thompson on Virginia’s third possession lowered his passer rating from 390 to 376.8.

Numbers that absurd aren’t sustainable, but against a team projected to finish last in the Big Ten’s West Division, UVA dominated for the second time in as many 2021 games.

The final at Scott Stadium was 42-14, and heaven knows it could have been far worse. The Cavaliers committed two fourth-quarter turnovers in Illini territory, their first of the young season, and Justin Duenkel missed two field goal attempts.

“Still left a lot on the table,” quarterback/critic Brennan Armstrong said.

But let’s not be particular here. Combined with a 43-0 dusting of William & Mary last week, this marks the first time since 2004 that Virginia has opened a season with two victories of at least 28 points.

Prior to that, you have to go back to 1930 to find such a start.