Teel: Roy Williams exits coaching with raw emotion, corny humor, painful self-doubt

“Ol’ Roy’s gonna feel pretty good about what we accomplished,” he said, the third-person reference perfectly homespun. “Ol’ Roy’s gonna be proud. But the problem is, Ol’ Roy’s selfish. He wanted more, and I didn’t think I could cheat my school or my kids.”

A 1971 North Carolina graduate, Williams never cheated his school or his kids. Not at Owen High in Black Mountain, N.C., where he coached not only basketball but also his second passion: golf. And not at Kansas or Carolina.

Indeed, while at Kansas in 2000, he turned down the job at his alma mater because he had promised then-freshman Nick Collison that he would remain with the Jayhawks throughout his four-year career. Williams never made that vow again, and three years later, the Tar Heels reeling from the first consecutive losing ACC seasons in their history, he returned home.

Williams coached Kansas to four Final Fours and two national title games but never hoisted a trophy. Since he took over at Carolina in 2003, no coach has won more national championships.

“Your ability to run an incredible program and be so down to Earth — to students, to fans and to players — is truly remarkable,” UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said to Williams during Thursday’s announcement.