Teel: Rule keeping JMU football from 2022 postseason needs to be amended or scrapped

Anyone remotely familiar with James Madison football understood the Dukes would not stroll meekly into the Bowl Subdivision. The Dukes were too good for too long in the Championship Subdivision to be intimidated by this season’s upgrade.

But even JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne tried to temper his outlook.

“I’ll be honest with you,” he said. “I went into the season saying if we can [finish around] .500, that would be a terrific start to FBS football.”

Four games into an 11-game schedule, the Dukes appear destined to surpass Bourne’s expectations — before Halloween. They are undefeated, boast a marquee victory at Appalachian State and are close to cracking the Associated Press and/or coaches top 25.

JMU’s early success has brought further acclaim to a program that won two FCS national titles and twice hosted ESPN’s College GameDay. The Dukes’ fast start also has highlighted a well-intended NCAA rule that, like many, needs to be amended or scrapped.

Seeking to keep Division I and FBS membership at manageable levels, and to assure that aspiring schools were fully qualified to elevate, the NCAA more than a decade ago passed legislation mandating that schools first complete transition years in which they are ineligible for postseason.

For new FBS programs, that transition requirement is two years, and in that first year, many schools still play a full FCS schedule or FBS/FCS hybrid. That’s what Old Dominion in 2013 and Liberty in ’17 did.

Not JMU. After reaching the FCS semifinals last season, the Dukes crafted a 2022 schedule that includes eight Sun Belt Conference games, two FBS non-league opponents (Middle Tennessee State and Louisville) and FCS Norfolk State.

Bourne has been clear that JMU will petition the NCAA to halve the transition to one season, a process that hits overdrive later this month when an NCAA committee visits the Harrisonburg campus to meet with administrators and inspect facilities.

JMU then will wait on December’s NCAA Transformation Committee recommendations, which are expected to update FBS membership parameters. Bourne expects those guidelines to reveal just how well-prepared the university is for the FBS, from infrastructure and scholarships to Title IX compliance and fan support.

“We’ve been at this, in some shape or form, for 15 or more years,” Bourne said of FBS explorations. “... We didn’t want to face a steep, uphill climb. Our goal was to do it incrementally, and when we did make the change, we’d be in a position to be successful. I think if anything, the last several weeks have validated what we had done intentionally.”

While that may bode well for the 2023 Dukes, this team’s season figures to end Nov. 26 at Coastal Carolina, regardless of its record.

Even if the Dukes finish atop the Sun Belt’s East Division standings, they are ineligible for the conference championship game. Moreover, with bowl invitations extended Dec. 4, there’s little chance the Transformation Committee’s report will be ready in time for JMU to file a Hail Mary NCAA waiver to play in one of the Sun Belt's five bowls.

Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill, a former NCAA executive, said the conference is assisting the Dukes in their quest for 2023 bowl eligibility. But he does not believe a 2022 Sun Belt championship game that excluded first-place division finisher JMU would be awkward.

“We all agreed to the rules before the season,” Gill said, “so we knew [this was] a possibility.”

Taking hypotheticals to the extreme, if the Dukes went 11-0, were allowed to compete in the Sun Belt title game, and won, they would be positioned for the Group of Five conferences’ guaranteed slot in a New Year’s Six bowl, which this season is the Cotton.

Given his team’s start, is there a part of JMU coach Curt Cignetti that wishes he could see just how far this group could go?

“I think we’re going to find out how far this team can take it because we have an 11-game schedule,” he said, “and we’ve played four games and we have seven games to go. Lot of big conference games and a Power Five opponent down the road. So at the end of the day, we’re not limited in terms of, we can win more conference games and have a better conference record than anybody else in the league, and we talked about that in our team meeting. I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself because I think every week is just going to be a tremendous challenge. ...

“To answer your question more directly, yeah, I think the rule’s kind of antiquated to be honest with you, and the people that suffer are the student-athletes.”

Cignetti’s right. Establishing guidelines for Division I and FBS membership is fine, but why render teams ineligible for postseason in the process? Let them reap what they earn.

As Cignetti noted, the Dukes will encounter myriad challenges this season, but if they continue to win, comparisons to Georgia Southern’s 2014 squad will be irresistible.

In their first year as FBS and Sun Belt members, those Eagles went 9-3, 8-0 in conference. The Sun Belt acknowledged them as champions — there was no league title game — but as a transition program, Georgia Southern was ineligible for a bowl.

The Eagles appealed to the NCAA for relief, to no avail, but at least they could earn a conference championship.

“That was our main goal,” said then-Georgia Southern coach Willie Fritz, now at Tulane. “I don’t know why they have the rule in place. I guess they want you to pay the price for going up a level.