Teel: Running game on school-record pace as W&M returns to top 25

Christian Taylor’s credentials were impeccable. At each of his Division I coaching stops — William & Mary, San Diego State, Michigan and the University of San Diego — the offenses thrived and the teams were postseason forces.

But what sold W&M coach Mike London on hiring Taylor to coordinate the Tribe’s offense was the job interview. This was early 2020, just before the pandemic locked us down, an in-person encounter that spoke volumes to London about Taylor’s character and approach.

As they discussed Taylor’s potential transition from San Diego to W&M, Taylor said that rather than ask W&M players to learn his terminology, he would learn theirs and fuse it into his schemes. That selfless reflex, that willingness to adapt, told London he had found his man.

“Thus far it’s worked — very well,” London said.

And then some.

Projected in preseason to finish 11th among the Colonial Athletic Association’s dozen teams, the Tribe (6-2, 4-1 CAA) stand a half-game behind first-place James Madison (7-1, 5-1). The lone team to defeat JMU? Nationally ranked Villanova? Last Saturday, W&M dominated the No. 4 Wildcats 31-18, its first road victory over a top-five opponent since a 2009 playoff upset of No. 1 Southern Illinois.