Teel: Running game on school-record pace as W&M returns to top 25

Christian Taylor’s credentials were impeccable. At each of his Division I coaching stops — William & Mary, San Diego State, Michigan and the University of San Diego — the offenses thrived and the teams were postseason forces.
But what sold W&M coach Mike London on hiring Taylor to coordinate the Tribe’s offense was the job interview. This was early 2020, just before the pandemic locked us down, an in-person encounter that spoke volumes to London about Taylor’s character and approach.
As they discussed Taylor’s potential transition from San Diego to W&M, Taylor said that rather than ask W&M players to learn his terminology, he would learn theirs and fuse it into his schemes. That selfless reflex, that willingness to adapt, told London he had found his man.
“Thus far it’s worked — very well,” London said.
And then some.
Projected in preseason to finish 11th among the Colonial Athletic Association’s dozen teams, the Tribe (6-2, 4-1 CAA) stand a half-game behind first-place James Madison (7-1, 5-1). The lone team to defeat JMU? Nationally ranked Villanova? Last Saturday, W&M dominated the No. 4 Wildcats 31-18, its first road victory over a top-five opponent since a 2009 playoff upset of No. 1 Southern Illinois.
Moreover, Saturday’s win vaulted the Tribe into the polls for the first time in five years. Entering this week’s test at Delaware, they are No. 20 in the Stats Perform rankings, No. 23 per the American Football Coaches Association.
The victory over Villanova mirrored W&M’s season-long MO. The offensive line overpowered the defense, creating space for the Tribe’s stable of running backs.
W&M ranks 13th nationally in rushing at 214.4 yards per game. Most impressive, the Tribe averages 5.2 yards per carry. The school record for an entire season is 5.1, set in 1990 by a team led by Robert Green (1,409 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing) that went 10-3 and reached the Football Championship Subdivision playoff quarterfinals.
This runs counter to much of Taylor’s background.
He was a reserve quarterback on the 2004 W&M squad that rode All-American Lang Campbell’s program-record 3,988 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes to the FCS semifinals. Five years later, he coached the quarterbacks when R.J. Archer’s 2,778 passing yards helped the Tribe return to the semifinals.
As an offensive assistant at San Diego State, Taylor was part of a 2010 team that ranked 11th nationally in passing offense at 295.4 yards per game and won the Poinsettia Bowl. At the University of San Diego in 2018 and ’19, Taylor coordinated pass-centric offenses that were among the FCS’ top 10 in scoring, leading the Toreors to the playoffs.
Taylor’s first year as W&M’s coordinator was, in his words, “a nightmare.” COVID prompted FCS schools nationwide to scrap the 2020 fall season, and the virus halved the Tribe’s six-game spring season to three. He didn’t meet with his group in-person until summer training camp in August of this year, 18 months after he accepted the job.
“How are you going to install an offense if you don’t get to meet with them in-person and talk with them about it?” Taylor said.
Taylor and London knew an offensive line anchored by incumbents such as Andrew Trainer, Colby Sorsdal and Dan Evers would be a team strength. What they didn’t know was that junior quarterback Hollis Mathis’ recurring shoulder issues would press true freshman Darius Wilson into a starting role.
Mesh a rookie quarterback and seasoned line with a deep running back room and the logical product is a rush-heavy offense.
“Between COVID and injuries and just all sorts of things all teams have to work through,” Taylor said, “this is just kind of the way this offense has evolved.”
The Tribe’s running back depth was most evident in a 40-14 home rout of Towson as Donavyn Lester (99 yards), Bronson Yoder (82), Malachi Imoh (61) and DreSean Kendrick (36) all averaged at least 6 yards per carry. So did Wilson (48 yards) as W&M rushed for 339 yards.
Combined, Lester and Yoder have rushed for 920 yards and seven touchdowns, with both averaging 5.4 yards a carry, and Lester’s 74-yard scoring run against Colgate was W&M’s longest rush since Jonathan Grimes’ 87-yarder versus Rhode Island. Imoh averages 6.8 yards per carry but has missed four games with hamstring issues.
“Donnie has really good size and really good straight-line speed,” Taylor said. “Bronson just never goes down. It takes multiple guys to get him to the ground, and then Malachi has a quickness and speed that is different than everyone else.”
Offensive line coach Gordon Sammis coordinates W&M’s run game, and his group has proven flexible and deep in the wake of injuries. Taylor also applauds Tribe receivers for their help in elevating the rushing attack.
“You don’t see 20-yard runs without seeing someone block a defensive back on the perimeter, or a quarterback carrying out his boot to hold a backside defender,” Taylor said. “Like, it literally is all 11 guys on the field making it go.”
