Five days into his tenure as VCU’s basketball coach, Ryan Odom cried in public. Less than a week later, he brought a member of the Rams’ 2011 Final Four squad to tears.

These moments reflect Odom’s unyielding devotion to family and his acute appreciation for history, traits that will inform how he directs a program basking in 23 consecutive winning seasons.

Indeed, during our two-plus hours together at VCU’s Basketball Development Center, as we toured the facility, interacted with his staff and met in his office, Odom offered a clear-eyed vision for the Rams and insight into his life.

Earlier this month, in that office, Odom sat with Darius Theus, a VCU defensive linchpin from 2009-13. Theus had served on the Rams’ support staff under Shaka Smart and Mike Rhoades and most recently was an assistant coach at Siena College in New York.

Odom wanted him to return home, this time as an assistant coach. After accepting and wiping away the tears, Theus posed with Odom in the practice complex next to the life-sized photo of Theus scoring the decisive bucket in VCU’s 2012 NCAA tournament upset of Wichita State.

Odom is the Rams’ first head coach in more than a decade not linked to those halcyon days under Smart. When Smart left for Texas, VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin hired Will Wade, and when Wade bolted for LSU, McLaughlin hired Rhoades.

Wade and Rhoades worked for Smart and are pictured in the dominant visual in Odom’s office: a photo, left behind by Rhoades when he departed for Penn State, of VCU’s bench celebrating the Rams’ 2011 Sweet 16 conquest of Florida State in San Antonio.

Odom was an assistant coach at Charlotte then and has since distinguished himself as the big whistle at Lenoir-Rhyne, Maryland-Baltimore County and Utah State. But he knows Smart and Rhoades well and sought their counsel after accepting the VCU job.

“VCU basketball is bigger than any one person, one player, one coach,” Odom said. “If you look at that picture right there on the wall, you can kind of see the joy those coaches ... and the players are experiencing in such a big moment in the NCAA tournament.

“It’s such a great indicator for us of what needs to happen here and the connection that needs to happen as it relates to our staff being new here. We felt it was extremely important to bridge the gap. We’re kind of merging two worlds. We’re very thoughtful about that. It’s important to let those guys know: You never have to ask to come home. This is their home, coaches included.”

Similarly, Odom and his staff — assistant coaches Bryce Crawford and Matt Henry, plus operations director Kelsey Knoche accompanied him from Utah State — are intent on furthering the program’s ties to the city of Richmond.

Toward that end, they leaned on redshirt freshman wing Fats Billups (Varina) to help earn commitments from former John Marshall standouts Roosevelt Wheeler and Jason Nelson. Wheeler, a 6-foot-11 center, and Nelson, a 5-10 guard, are transferring from Louisville and Richmond, respectively.

Moreover, guard Joe Bamisile (Monacan) has announced his impending transfer from Oklahoma to VCU, while Gonzaga 7-footer Efton Reid (Steward) is in the transfer portal and considering the Rams.

Odom can only hope this generation of Richmond-area products will approach the impact of past home-growns such as Bradford Burgess, Gerald Henderson, Kendrick Warren, Brandon Rozzell, Jesse Dark and Ed Sherrod.

“It’s beautiful to be at a place where they not only invest in (basketball) but care about it,” Odom said. “The fans love it. This school is intimately connected to the city, and the city is connected to the school.”

The reigning Atlantic 10 champion, VCU requires a talent infusion after losing front-line players Ace Baldwin (Penn State), Nick Kern (Penn State), Jamir Watkins (Florida State) and Jayden Nunn (Baylor) to transfers.

Odom endorses the NCAA’s relaxation of transfer restrictions, especially when coaching transitions occur. He experienced a similar process two years ago when he left UMBC for Utah State and has considerable work ahead to fill out his 2023-24 roster — the next additions could have an international flavor.

“It’s daunting when you have that many scholarships (available),” Odom said, “but such is life now.”

Symbolic of the hectic pace: the clothes spilling out of the open suitcase on the floor of Henry’s office.

“There’s too much work to be done to settle just yet,” Henry said, laughing.

Odom is bullish on the Rams’ four returnees — Billups, Zeb Jackson, Tobi Lawal and Christian Fermin — and called Lawal the most athletic player he’s coached since the high-flying Deron Washington at Virginia Tech from 2004-08. He also believes two summer experiences will assist the bonding among players and staff.

Most prominent is a trip to Greece, where the Rams will absorb the country’s rich history and play 3-4 games. More subtle is the mandatory reading of James Kerr’s “Legacy: What The All Blacks Can Teach Us About The Business of Life.”

Odom considers Kerr’s examination of New Zealand’s renowned national rugby team a textbook on leadership and team-building and wants everyone in the program to understand the privilege of competing for VCU.

In that vein, Odom has asked Theus to write a brief essay on the Rams’ heritage. All visiting prospects will be required to read the essay aloud before putting on a uniform for the photo shoots that have become integral to recruiting in the social media age.

Odom credits Crawford with the concept, which they launched at Utah State.

“It goes back to the responsibility of (enhancing) the program,” Odom said. “It’s incumbent upon coaches to make sure players understand how important this is for everybody.”

Amid the enthusiasm generated by Odom’s arrival and initial recruiting, another possible addition to the program has gone largely unnoticed: walk-on guard Connor Odom.

The older of Ryan and Lucia Odom’s two sons, Connor played the last two seasons for his dad at Utah State. Wishing to help others, Connor and his parents openly discuss Connor’s struggles with severe Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), and on April 3 at the Final Four in Houston, Connor received the United States Basketball Writers Association’s Most Courageous Award.

As Connor overcame considerable nerves to give his acceptance speech, Ryan, Lucia and Ryan’s parents — former college basketball coach Dave Odom and his wife, Lynn — marveled in the audience.

“He did a great job,” Ryan said. “It brought tears to my eyes watching him do it.”

Connor’s condition, which required extended outpatient stays at a treatment center in Nashville, taught the family volumes about mental health.

“It was all hands on deck,” Ryan said, “and Lucia is obviously the champion in all this, as is Connor. He had plenty of moments where he was stuck and couldn’t operate a normal life.”

Connor is a thriving college student and knows a VCU roster spot awaits him if he so desires. His brother, Owen, is a 6-1 sophomore guard at Green Canyon High in Logan, Utah.

“He’s the only Odom taller than 6-feet,” Ryan said with a laugh.

Odom, 48, was a record-setting 3-point shooter at Hampden-Sydney and started in coaching as a graduate assistant for Seth Greenberg at South Florida. He later worked for Jeff Jones at American, where McLaughlin was then an associate athletic director.

As we descended the stairs from his office, Odom and I noticed director of sports performance Daniel Roose putting McLaughlin through his paces in the weight room. After McLaughlin finished his last set, he joined us to talk hoops.

Naturally, the conversation steered toward the Rams, and neither McLaughlin nor Odom could mask his optimism for next season, and beyond, when Odom plans to make his own VCU memories suitable for framing.

