Teel: Sam Hauser among the purest shooters in UVA history, something his coach can appreciate

Nearly three decades after his graduation from Wisconsin-Green Bay, Bennett remains Division I’s career leader in 3-point accuracy at 49.7%. He also 52.8% from the field and 84% from the foul line, rare completeness at any level.

If anyone is qualified to talk about shooting form, it’s Bennett, a member of Wisconsin basketball’s royal family.

Hauser’s Wisconsin roots were displayed earlier this month on UVA’s Senior Night, when the videoboard showed footage of him in the second grade, an oversized jersey dangling around his knees, doing shooting drills at a clinic conducted by his father, Dave. The form is textbook, learned from the countless hours the Hauser kids — Nicki, Sam and Joey — spent in the gym watching the high school teams Dave coached.

Like their parents, each blossomed into a decorated athlete, but no one shot it like Sam, whose first words were — Stephanie is not making this up — “Me shooty.”

“It came pretty natural to me at a young age,” said Sam, also an all-conference golfer in high school. “… Kind of just kept getting better as I got older.”

Sam played three years at Marquette, the third one with Joey, before transferring to UVA for his final college basketball season. It’s been his best.