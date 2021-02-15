Teel: Sardaar Calhoun took winding road from Tappahannock to Tallahassee

Still, Calhoun wasn’t tempted by scholarship offers from Radford, James Madison and East Tennessee State. He aspired to more and decided that Missouri State-West Plains could get him there.

That it did. West Plain teammates elected Calhoun a captain each of his two seasons, and his performance earned offers from the likes of Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Seton Hall.

“I was just so, I didn’t get teary-eyed, but I just got a chill and thought, ‘Wow I’ve affected a lot of people with my voice and encouragement,’” Calhoun said of his captaincy at West Plains. “They saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself.”

Calhoun took that enthusiasm — you can hear it in his voice — to Florida State.

“His energy is just contagious,” fifth-year senior Justin Lindner said. “He’s always a happy person and gives great vibes wherever he goes. … [Coaches are] being hard on him because they want him to be great and they want him to play big minutes. … His patience has been remarkable.”

Lindner is a walk-on and aims to be a college head coach. He and Calhoun are so close they’re already plotting for Calhoun to join Lindner’s staff after Calhoun’s professional career.