Teel: Sardaar Calhoun took winding road from Tappahannock to Tallahassee

From Tappahannock to St. George to West Plains, Mo., Sardaar Calhoun followed a circuitous path to his first season with Florida State’s basketball program. He wouldn’t change a thing.
Not the three years at Essex High in his native Tappahannock. Not the reclassification and two seasons at the Blue Ridge School in St. George, near Charlottesville. And not the venture west to Missouri State University-West Plains, the community college where he played two years.
“I think I’m naturally a patient person,” Calhoun said. “I grew up in a praying family, and prayer doesn’t work overnight. The route that I’ve taken, it’s been a long journey, but it’s been worth it.”
Calhoun’s patience extended to Florida State, where his role was unclear when the season began. But as the Seminoles prepare for Monday’s ACC showdown against first-place Virginia, Calhoun is among a handful of reserves providing the quality depth for which Leonard Hamilton’s program is renowned.
A 6-foot-6, 220-pound junior guard, Calhoun scored 40 points combined in FSU’s first 10 games. He’s scored 31 in the last four, including a season-best 14 in a rout of Clemson.
Calhoun is among nine Seminoles averaging at least 4.9 points and 13 minutes. Couple that depth with FSU’s typical athleticism, length and defensive chops and you have a roster capable of winning the ACC regular season — the Seminoles are the reigning champions — and/or tournament and making considerable noise in the NCAA bracket.
“Sardaar has been fan-TAS-tic in practice,” Hamilton said. “He’s worked his butt off. It’s not easy for a junior college player who’s had a certain amount of success in junior college to come into a program that has a system like we have offensively and defensively, where everything is in sync, and make that adjustment. …
“I’m very pleased, and I tell him all the time [that] our program will advance in direct proportion to how well our players 6-11 [in the rotation] improve.”
Senior M.J. Walker, redshirt juniors RaiQuan Gray and Anthony Polite, touted freshman Scottie Barnes and 7-1, 260-pound sophomore Balsa Koprivica provide FSU’s starting group an effective blend of experience and youth, the age especially helpful during this pandemic season’s constant twists. The Seminoles have paused twice because of COVID-19 concerns, but they won five consecutive games after their first stoppage and returned from their second with a 92-85 overtime escape against Wake Forest.
At 38.7%, FSU is on pace to have its best 3-point shooting year since 1988, and Calhoun is an integral reason. He’s made 13 of 30 beyond the arc, 43.3% accuracy that mirrors his 44.3% rate at West Plains, where he averaged 18.6 points.
Calhoun credits Blue Ridge assistant coach Parker Kirwan for extending his range and does not regret prolonging his high school career by a year to elevate his game. Blue Ridge not only offered more challenging opponents but also daily competition with teammates such as Aamir Simms (Clemson) and Darius McGhee (Liberty).
Still, Calhoun wasn’t tempted by scholarship offers from Radford, James Madison and East Tennessee State. He aspired to more and decided that Missouri State-West Plains could get him there.
That it did. West Plain teammates elected Calhoun a captain each of his two seasons, and his performance earned offers from the likes of Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Seton Hall.
“I was just so, I didn’t get teary-eyed, but I just got a chill and thought, ‘Wow I’ve affected a lot of people with my voice and encouragement,’” Calhoun said of his captaincy at West Plains. “They saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself.”
Calhoun took that enthusiasm — you can hear it in his voice — to Florida State.
“His energy is just contagious,” fifth-year senior Justin Lindner said. “He’s always a happy person and gives great vibes wherever he goes. … [Coaches are] being hard on him because they want him to be great and they want him to play big minutes. … His patience has been remarkable.”
Lindner is a walk-on and aims to be a college head coach. He and Calhoun are so close they’re already plotting for Calhoun to join Lindner’s staff after Calhoun’s professional career.
Given that he’s averaging 5.1 points and 13.3 minutes, projecting Calhoun to the NBA or another pro league may seem a stretch. But consider Florida State’s recent history.
Devin Vassell averaged 4.5 points and 10.7 minutes as a Seminoles freshman in 2018-19, nearly tripled those numbers last season and was the 11th pick of the NBA draft. Two other first-round draft choices from FSU, Mfiondu Kabengele and Patrick Williams, never started a game for the Seminoles.
“I always knew I was pretty good,” Calhoun said, “so I didn’t lose hope or anything. It was just a matter of time when I was going to play at that level where everyone was going to see me. Not being cocky, but I knew I could play at a higher level than the schools that reached out to me [after Blue Ridge].”
Calhoun cherishes his Tappahannock roots and the love he said the community shows him still. He’s equally grateful for the opportunity to play for an ACC contender, one capable of earning FSU’s second Final Four appearance — the Seminoles lost the 1972 title game to Bill Walton and UCLA after defeating North Carolina in the semifinals — and the first for Hamilton, a revered coaching lifer.
“I think we can be one of the best teams [ever] at Florida State,” Calhoun said. “Honestly, when we’re out there, we’re playing for the letters on the front of our jersey. We don’t have one guy on the team who thinks they’re bigger than [the others]. …
“It kind of gives me chills just thinking about it, you mentioning the Final Four, because we’re at the stretch point [of the season]. But I think we can really do it.”
