Teel: Scarred by experience, Hokies coach Brent Pry grieves for Virginia's football program

The response is natural and well-intended. When a friend or loved one encounters a personal loss, anguish we, too, have confronted, five brief words come to mind.

“I know what you’re going through.”

But we really don’t.

We all process death, divorce and other hardships differently. Just because my parents are deceased doesn’t mean I completely understand how my wife mourned her dad’s passing.

Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry made that distinction Tuesday in offering “unconditional love and support” to the University of Virginia and its program.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through with the loss of these talented young men,” Pry said of the shooting deaths Sunday of Cavaliers Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler. “...We continue to pray for [their teammate] Mike Hollins as he recovers [from wounds].”

Given his connections to Virginia coach Tony Elliott, Pry’s sentiments were especially personal. Pry’s brother Jon served as a South Carolina State assistant coach with Elliott, and the families remain close.

Indeed, via a Monday text, Brent Pry told Elliott that he loves him.

Alas, Pry has a greater concept than most of what the Charlottesville, UVa and Cavaliers football communities are enduring.

As Memphis’ defensive line coach in 2007, Pry experienced the in-season shooting death of a Tigers player. Taylor Bradford, a walk-on nose guard, was killed in an attempted on-campus robbery less than 48 hours before Memphis’ scheduled home game versus Marshall.

Then 37, Pry struggled during the defensive line meeting the day after Bradford’s death.

“You hug ’em,” Pry said of his players. “You put your arms around them. A couple of the guys were very close to him. He kind of had a big personality. You just see how much it hurts them.

“Number one, they don’t understand. They’re angry, they’re hurt, they’re frustrated, they’re grieving, and you’re trying to ask them to concentrate on a blitz or a coverage or a — number one, it’s challenging, and number two, you wonder if it’s the right thing.”

Elliott, Cavaliers athletic director Carla Williams and UVa’s players face a similar dilemma.

Should Virginia compete, as scheduled, at home Saturday against Coastal Carolina and/or at Virginia Tech a week later? Or should the Cavaliers cancel one or both contests?

There is no right or wrong, and Williams and Elliott said Tuesday that no decision has been made.

In 2007, Memphis administrators, following players’ unanimous wishes, elected to play two days after Bradford’s death.

“There's going to be a 3½-hour block where we have to have our minds on business as hard as it is,” then-Tigers coach Tommy West said then. “But we made that decision. I think we’ve got to do a good job with them, and they know that they made that decision. Can we do that? We’ll see. I don’t know.”

Wearing “TB” stickers on their helmets, the Tigers defeated Marshall 24-21, preserving the victory with a last-minute defensive stand. Bradford was the game’s honorary captain, and at halftime the Memphis band played “Amazing Grace.”

“I think it’s kind of hazy for everybody,” Pry said of the win. “I don’t remember it being a joyous occasion. It was still a somber attitude on our football team.”

Three days later, the Tigers attended Bradford’s funeral in Nashville. Four men were later convicted for his killing.

“It was very challenging,” Pry said. “Administratively, I don’t know the thought process in playing the game. That was above my pay grade. But ... navigating [the] funeral service and taking our team there and trying to prepare for a game and the grief, it was challenging. So certainly, those memories have resurfaced. I don’t wish that on anybody.”

Just as memories have resurfaced of the mass shooting at Virginia Tech that claimed 32 innocent souls.