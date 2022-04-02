Teel: Selfless and composed, All-American Agbaji leads Kansas past Villanova at Final Four

NEW ORLEANS — Ochai Agbaji made his first six 3-point attempts Saturday. The beauty was that each was in rhythm and within the context of Kansas’ offensive flow. Never did Agbaji hoist a heat-check 3 or ignore an open teammate.

Rather, the first-team All-America guard and Big 12 Player of the Year was selfless, composed and instinctive in leading the Jayhawks over Villanova 81-65 in a Final Four semifinal at the Superdome.

That Agbaji’s 21 points weren’t a team-high — center David McCormack (Norfolk Academy, Oak Hill Academy) scored a season-high 25 on 10-of-12 shooting — is irrelevant. He was the most efficient and effective player on the floor.

“In warm-ups and everything, having all the shoot-arounds, everything leading up to the game, just felt relaxed,” Agbaji said. “Everyone on our team did, relaxed but still confident and ready to attack the game.”

As the Wildcats attempted to create tension in the second half, Agbaji drew a charging foul on Brandon Slater and blocked a Jermaine Samuels jumper. His touch pass to Christian Braun led directly to a McCormack dunk.

Agbaji was 4 of 4 from beyond the arc in the opening eight minutes, lifting Kansas to an 11-point lead and, with his piercing stare, daring anyone to check him.

When Agbaji passed on another 3, drove the paint and assisted on a McCormack dunk, the Jayhawks led 26-11. Timeout, Villanova.

Kansas’ advantage mushroomed to 38-19, and though Duke overcame a 22-point, first-half deficit in a 2001 Final Four semifinal, this one felt over. Except it wasn’t.

After scoring 13 quick points and owning the interior, McCormack spent final six minutes of the first half on the bench with two fouls as Villanova drew within 40-29 at intermission. And when Caleb Daniels’ 3-pointer trimmed the Wildcats’ deficit to 50-42 six minutes into the second half, Kansas coach Bill Self called time.

But Agbaji and McCormack settled the Jayhawks, and their lead never wilted below six points.

Kansas was the only No. 1 seed to reach New Orleans, the Jayhawks booking their trip with the tournament’s most ruthless half of basketball. Trailing by six at intermission of last Sunday’s Midwest Regional final, Kansas dismantled Miami in the second half, 47-15.

Paced by Agbaji and McCormack, the Jayhawks shot 59.8% in the second half while limiting the Hurricanes to 21.4%.

Conversely, Villanova’s 50-44 clampdown of Houston in the Midwest Regional final was tempered by the loss of guard Justin Moore. The Wildcats’ No. 2 scorer, Moore sustained a torn right Achilles tendon late in the second half.

But if any coach could motivate and strategize around Moore’s absence, it was Wright. With three Final Fours and two national championships since 2016, his program is second to none in the last 10 years.

Villanova (30-8) made 13 of 31 beyond the 3-point arc, nine combined by Collin Gillespie and Slater, and committed only nine turnovers. But the Wildcats could not withstand Agbaji, McCormack and a Jayhawks offense that shot 54.2% from deep and 53.7% overall, with only seven turnovers.

Few college basketball programs can surpass Kansas’ iconic coaching heritage. From Doc Naismith himself to Phog Allen to Dick Harp to Ted Owens to Larry Brown to Roy Williams to Self.

But now Self is a victory away from surpassing them all, becoming the first to guide the Jayhawks to multiple NCAA championships. This is he does as KU (33-6) continues a years-long wait on an NCAA infractions case that accuses Self’s program of five major rules violations.

Monday night, Kansas faces the winner of Saturday’s late semifinal between Duke and Carolina, and regardless of opponent, the Jayhawks playing at this level will be formidable, indeed.

Two years ago, No. 1 Kansas was beyond formidable before COVID shut down the world and prompted the NCAA tournament’s cancellation. That void resonates to this day for the Jayhawks.

“A lot of times the favorites don’t win, obviously,” Self said. “But in ’20, we had a team that was equipped to make a run. We were so good defensively. And we had enough scoring. ...

“And I think that even though we haven’t really talked about it like this, but these guys really haven't tasted what the NCAA tournament is all about, even though we had a great team in ’20. So I think there's been added value put on this one because of what we missed out on in ’20.”