Teel: Some predictions for an unpredictable college football season

The best way to start forecasting Virginia’s and Virginia Tech’s 2020 football season is with an anecdote about a Notre Dame scout-team linebacker.

No, the Victory March is not my ring tone, the shamrock is not my favorite plant, and “Rudy” is not in my DVR. But the tale of Fighting Irish sophomore Jack Kiser is apropos for all college football teams and fans.

Kiser did not play in Notre Dame’s season-opening victory over Duke, and as the Irish prepared for last week’s visit from South Florida, he served on the scout team. But come Saturday, likely for COVID-19 reasons, Notre Dame’s top two buck linebackers were unavailable.

All Kiser did in his first college start was register a team-high eight tackles, two for loss, plus a quarterback hurry. After the Irish’s 52-0 victory, Coach Brian Kelly presented Kiser the game ball.

And in this strangest of seasons, players emerging from obscurity to play central roles will be telling. The coronavirus is that random and contagious, the related contact-tracing quarantines that strict, as Notre Dame learned Tuesday when protocols dictated postponement of its Saturday contest at Wake Forest.

Translation: Season predictions are more a fool’s errand than usual.