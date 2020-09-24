Teel: Some predictions for an unpredictable college football season

The best way to start forecasting Virginia’s and Virginia Tech’s 2020 football season is with an anecdote about a Notre Dame scout-team linebacker.
No, the Victory March is not my ring tone, the shamrock is not my favorite plant, and “Rudy” is not in my DVR. But the tale of Fighting Irish sophomore Jack Kiser is apropos for all college football teams and fans.
Kiser did not play in Notre Dame’s season-opening victory over Duke, and as the Irish prepared for last week’s visit from South Florida, he served on the scout team. But come Saturday, likely for COVID-19 reasons, Notre Dame’s top two buck linebackers were unavailable.
All Kiser did in his first college start was register a team-high eight tackles, two for loss, plus a quarterback hurry. After the Irish’s 52-0 victory, Coach Brian Kelly presented Kiser the game ball.
And in this strangest of seasons, players emerging from obscurity to play central roles will be telling. The coronavirus is that random and contagious, the related contact-tracing quarantines that strict, as Notre Dame learned Tuesday when protocols dictated postponement of its Saturday contest at Wake Forest.
Translation: Season predictions are more a fool’s errand than usual.
We don’t know how many games the Cavaliers and Hokies will play, let alone in what sequence. Game week can become an open date, and vice-versa, in a flash.
But just for fun, let’s try to map this out, starting with the premise that the head coaches, UVA’s Bronco Mendenhall and Tech’s Justin Fuente, really like their teams. Neither roster approaches Clemson’s, yet both are capable of top-four finishes in the 15-member ACC.
Last month, I picked the Cavaliers to finish eighth in the league’s preseason poll, but the difference among teams 2-8 figures to be negligible.
With eight returning starters, Virginia’s defense should improve from last season, when injuries decimated the secondary. Veteran receiver Terrell Jana and tight end Tony Poljan, a 6-foot-7, 265-pound graduate transfer from Central Michigan, could become security blankets for promising quarterback Brennan Armstrong, a first-year starter.
Moreover, if there’s a coach made for steering a program through a pandemic, it’s probably Mendenhall. He’s that precise, that organized, that creative, and to date, the Cavaliers have experienced no virus issues, a credit to players, coaches, medical staff and administrators.
The primary questions, that could become voids, are at running back and cornerback.
Is Wayne Taulapapa an every-down back, and if not, will Shane Simpson and/or Perris Jones complement him? Virginia ranked 109th nationally last season with just 11 rushes of at least 20 yards, and quarterback Bryce Perkins, now with the Los Angeles Rams, accounted for six of the 11.
Will De’Vante Cross and Nick Grant be the reliable corners UVA lacked in 2019 after All-American Bryce Hall’s season-ending injury? Against a schedule that includes high-end quarterbacks such as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Miami’s D’Eriq King, Louisville’s Malik Cunningham, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Virginia Tech’s Hendon Hooker, the question is especially pressing.
Beyond the COVID-19 problems that delayed its season, Virginia Tech confronts similar unknowns in the secondary and at tailback.
Cornerback Caleb Farley’s opt-out to prepare for the NFL draft and safety Devon Hunter’s indefinite suspension for a felony charge are XL losses for a defense that still returns eight starters. The Hokies are especially thin and inexperienced at Hunter’s spot, where true freshmen Keonta Jenkins and Lakeem Rudolph are 1-2 on this week’s depth chart.
Transfer running backs Khalil Herbert and Raheem Blackshear showed flashes at Kansas and Rutgers, respectively, but will they elevate a position where the Hokies haven’t produced a first- or second-team all-conference selection since David Wilson in 2011?
I picked Tech fourth in the ACC, four spots north of Virginia, not far off the consensus. The league’s preseason poll of 134 media members ticketed the Hokies for fifth, the Cavaliers ninth.
Offense is the reason Tech is more regarded.
Hooker, Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister and Quincy Patterson give the Hokies three quarterbacks with Power Five starting experience, and the offensive line is deep and versatile. Receivers Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson and tight end James Mitchell combined to catch 86 passes last year, seven for touchdowns, and each is a threat in the run game.
Now comes the hard part: Ws and Ls.
Even as the ACC scrapped divisions, added Notre Dame and reconfigured the league schedule, Tech and UVA’s conference opponents remained virtually identical. They are set to face one another and eight common ACC rivals.
The lone difference is that the Hokies are scheduled to play at Pittsburgh, the Cavaliers at Florida State. Each should win its non-conference game, Virginia versus Abilene Christian, and Tech against Liberty.
The Hokies and Cavaliers entered their 2019 regular-season finale with matching 8-3 records, 5-2 in the ACC. The Coastal Division title hinged on the outcome.
Don’t expect similar stakes this year. If they somehow get to their rescheduled Commonwealth Cup showdown Dec. 12, and if they’ve played a full schedule, 6-4 overall, 5-4 in the ACC, feels about right for Tech and UVA.
Who wins Dec. 12 at Lane Stadium? The answer may well rest on who unearths a Jack Kiser.
