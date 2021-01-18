Teel: Some teams soar, some sink when returning from COVID-19 pause. There's no 'rhyme or reason.'

Paused by COVID-19, the University of Richmond’s men’s basketball team is scheduled to play its first game in two weeks Saturday, at home versus La Salle. Good luck and Godspeed attempting to handicap how the Spiders might play.
If Florida State’s recent experience is any indication, Richmond will approach flawlessly. If Clemson’s Saturday night is an accurate barometer, the Spiders will be roadkill.
The more likely outcome is less extreme, but the aforementioned results offer further evidence of what bizarre sporting times these are.
“I don’t think there’s really any rhyme or reason,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said of how a team might play after an extended in-season break.
How long was the pause? Which players were infected and, therefore, strictly isolated? Who was merely contact-traced and permitted to work out, albeit by themselves?
“I had an entire team basically in quarantine,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said of the Deacons’ five weeks between games during November and December. “So we couldn’t do anything. We went three weeks at least with nobody touching the court. …
“I think conditioning was the biggest issue, and then there’s the lack of practicing. You can miss the games, but the [lack of] practicing really hurts you.”
No ACC team had shot better than 70% from the field in a league game since North Carolina in a 2000 victory over North Carolina State, four years before Donald Trump debuted “The Apprentice.” That stood until last Wednesday, when FSU routed N.C. State 105-73 with 70.7% accuracy.
It was the Seminoles’ first game in more than two weeks, a break mandated by virus concerns within their program.
An ankle injury sidelined Wolfpack forward Manny Bates, the ACC’s leading shot blocker, but his absence doesn’t fully explain the conference’s best shooting in 21 years. Nothing really does, though the combination of veteran M.J. Walker, freshman Scottie Barnes and considerable depth make FSU a threat to defend its ACC regular-season title.
Three days later, Clemson entered a home date against No. 18 Virginia amid wild optimism. The Tigers were 12th in The Associated Press poll, their highest ranking in three years, led the nation in defensive efficiency and had won four straight since a setback at Virginia Tech.
But Saturday was Clemson’s first outing in 11 days, this pause also required by COVID-19 protocols. The Tigers missed 13 of their first 14 shots, and the Cavaliers pounced, 85-50, their most-lopsided victory against any ranked opponent.
The 35-point margin was the largest for an ACC team versus a top-25 foe since eventual national champion Duke crushed No. 15 Gonzaga 76-41 in December 2009.
“We looked dazed and confused at times,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said after Saturday’s defeat.
Conversely, UVA’s 60.7% shooting was its best in a conference game since 63.6% against Notre Dame seven years ago, and the Cavaliers have scored 80 or more points in consecutive league contests for the first time in 14 years.
Saturday also brought a more conventional return, Pittsburgh forward Justin Champagnie’s from a knee injury. Playing 34 minutes in his first game since Dec. 16, Champagnie had 24 points and 16 rebounds in a 96-76 thumping of Syracuse.
Champagnie leads the ACC in rebounding at 12.9 per game and ranks second in scoring at 18.7. No other player in the country, including the irrepressible Luka Garza of Iowa, is averaging at least 18 and 12.
“When you have an injury, especially with a lower extremity, one of the biggest things is trusting it,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “He’s done that in practice, but you don’t know how a guy is going to be when the lights come on, and obviously he trusted it fully today.”
Vital in any season, trusting your preparation is paramount in 2020-21, especially after enduring a virus pause, and a fascinating case study will be a Saint Louis team expected to challenge the likes of Richmond, VCU and St. Bonaventure atop the Atlantic 10.
The NCAA Evaluation Tool, KenPom.com, and the AP poll rank Saint Louis the A-10’s best, but the Billikens (7-1) haven’t played since Dec. 23 and have yet to start their conference schedule. Five of their league contests have been postponed, and they are next scheduled to play Wednesday against Massachusetts.
Saint Louis is penciled in for a Jan. 29 visit to Richmond, where the Spiders were set to resume practice Monday with most players available.
“I don’t know if there’s a magic formula,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “… I think it’s more important when you are allowed to come back, how efficient you are in what you do. … How do we get ourselves ready when we are together?”
Virus concerns sidelined the Cavaliers in December, and their Wednesday game against N.C. State was postponed Sunday because the Wolfpack have five members of their traveling party infected or quarantined by contact tracing.
“It’s been a little frustrating,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said, “but who am I to get frustrated with what we have going on [with COVID-19] around the country? I pray for everybody that’s going through some of this stuff.”
