Teel: Some teams soar, some sink when returning from COVID pause. There's no 'rhyme or reason.'

Paused by COVID-19, the University of Richmond’s men’s basketball team is scheduled to play its first game in two weeks Saturday, at home versus La Salle. Good luck and Godspeed attempting to handicap how the Spiders might play.

If Florida State’s recent experience is any indication, Richmond will approach flawless. If Clemson’s Saturday night is an accurate barometer, the Spiders will be roadkill.

The more likely outcome is less extreme, but the aforementioned results offer further evidence of what bizarre sporting times these are.

“I don’t think there’s really any rhyme or reason,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said of how a team might play after an extended in-season break.

How long was the pause? Which players were infected and, therefore, strictly isolated? Who was merely contact-traced and permitted to work out, albeit by themselves?

“I had an entire team basically in quarantine,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said of the Deacons’ five weeks between games during November and December. “So we couldn’t do anything. We went three weeks at least with nobody touching the court. …