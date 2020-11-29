Teel: Spiders' conquest of Kentucky affirms they're capable of landmark season

Pandemic concerns robbed college basketball of untold enticing matchups this month and next, but to their enduring credit, Richmond and Kentucky were determined to play their long-scheduled encounter.
Fittingly, what transpired Sunday at Rupp Arena will benefit both programs, a perennial blueblood chasing another national championship and a top-shelf mid-major capable of its own landmark year.
The Spiders’ 76-64 victory was more emphatic than the margin indicates, a forceful statement that last season’s 24-7 record was not a mirage, that this senior-laden group is unlikely to blink no matter the hardship.
“We have guys that have been here for five years now,” said Grant Golden, Richmond’s redshirt senior forward. “We’ve seen a lot of stuff. We’ve played in a lot of games. … That composure came through today.”
Golden should move into an analyst’s chair for television after his playing days, because that’s Sunday in a snapshot.
As usual, John Calipari’s Wildcats, ranked 10th in the preseason Associated Press poll, are supremely gifted. But Calipari started four freshmen Sunday, and collectively his squad learned lessons about poise and patience that should serve them well in February and March.
Conversely, the Spiders (2-0) started four seniors, and their age showed, especially during a first half in which they shot a miserable 28.6%. Trailing 32-28 at intermission, Richmond discovered its usual offensive rhythm, retained its defensive aggression and worked Kentucky (1-1) over.
The Spiders shot 59.4% and outscored the Wildcats by 16 during the second half. For the game, they harassed Kentucky into 21 turnovers and 0-for-10 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc.
Nathan Cayo (18-of-23 shooting in two games this season) and Blake Francis led four Richmond double-figure scorers with 18 points each, but no one was as valuable as point guard Jacob Gilyard. On an afternoon when he shot 3 of 13 and missed all eight of his 3-point attempts, Gilyard recorded six assists, five steals, four rebounds just one turnover and an acrobatic assist that will appear in Richmond’s end-of-year highlight video.
The last item unfolded early in the second half when Gilyard swiped an entry pass by Devin Askew and, in one inspired, improvisational, midair moment, saved the ball along the sideline and threw a behind-the-back pass to a streaking Francis for a layup.
“There’s some magic in what he does,” Spiders coach Chris Mooney said. “… Stuff like that play isn’t happening anywhere else in the country. That’s just an incredible play made by a great player. He didn’t shoot well today, but he took the right shots. He was aggressive and obviously running the show and running our team played just a tremendous game.”
Gilyard is the reigning Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year and led the nation in steals last season, averaging 3.2. He darn near doubled that average Sunday — in a college basketball cathedral against a storied opponent.
“The funny thing is, we see stuff like that every day,” Golden said. “He’s so amazing, the things he can do with the ball. It’s almost sad that it’s sort of normal for us. But an amazing play like always. I expect nothing less out of him. …
“Like I always say, Jacob is someone who could come into a game and not score a single point and still be our best player, our most important player. For him to play like that today was huge. We needed all of it there at the end to pull away.”
The core of this team endured 20-loss seasons in 2018 and ’19. Sunday it authored the first top-10 road conquest in program history.
Richmond had last defeated a top-10 team a decade ago, upsetting Purdue in the Chicago Invitational Challenge. That Spiders team reached the Sweet 16, and this group has similar potential.
“When you win a game of this magnitude,” Mooney said, “it feels like you’re 20-0. But in reality, we’re 2-0. … That’s the nature of college basketball.”
The victory caused Golden to reflect on his years-long journey from a 12-20 in 2017-18 record to dusting Kentucky on national television.
“We earned it,” he said. “But we’re not done here. … We want to win way more than this.”
