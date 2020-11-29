Teel: Spiders' conquest of Kentucky affirms they're capable of landmark season

The Spiders shot 59.4% and outscored the Wildcats by 16 during the second half. For the game, they harassed Kentucky into 21 turnovers and 0-for-10 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc.

Nathan Cayo (18-of-23 shooting in two games this season) and Blake Francis led four Richmond double-figure scorers with 18 points each, but no one was as valuable as point guard Jacob Gilyard. On an afternoon when he shot 3 of 13 and missed all eight of his 3-point attempts, Gilyard recorded six assists, five steals, four rebounds just one turnover and an acrobatic assist that will appear in Richmond’s end-of-year highlight video.

The last item unfolded early in the second half when Gilyard swiped an entry pass by Devin Askew and, in one inspired, improvisational, midair moment, saved the ball along the sideline and threw a behind-the-back pass to a streaking Francis for a layup.

“There’s some magic in what he does,” Spiders coach Chris Mooney said. “… Stuff like that play isn’t happening anywhere else in the country. That’s just an incredible play made by a great player. He didn’t shoot well today, but he took the right shots. He was aggressive and obviously running the show and running our team played just a tremendous game.”