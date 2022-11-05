Teel: Spiders have that postseason look in wild victory over New Hampshire

Three teams are deadlocked atop the Colonial Athletic Association football standings, but there’s no questioning which authored the most notable, and harrowing, win Saturday: Russ Huesman’s Richmond Spiders.

In danger of butchering a 24-point, second-quarter lead, Richmond stopped New Hampshire’s final three possessions to escape Robins Stadium with a 40-34 homecoming victory.

“I was very nervous,” Spiders receiver Leroy Henley said of the game’s final snap, a 35-yard heave by Wildcats quarterback Max Brosmer into an end zone crowd that fell to the turf.

Huesman’s mind was spinning so wildly following the game that he confessed to not recalling exactly how the three hours unfolded.

“It was nuts,” he said.

Unnecessarily so for the Spiders.

The Spiders allowed Brosmer’s 46-yard scoring pass to Heron Maurisseau as the first half expired and a 100-yard kickoff return to Dylan Laube in the third quarter. They gift-wrapped ideal field position for New Hampshire when Reece Udinski threw a third-quarter interception, a turnover the Wildcats immediately converted into a touchdown.

But quality teams, postseason-worthy teams, win games such as this, and with two regular-season games remaining, UR has that look.

Richmond, New Hampshire and William & Mary, a 20-14 victor at Hampton on Saturday, are 5-1 in league play entering the closing stretch. The CAA champion earns an automatic bid to the 24-team Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, while the others will pine for one of the bracket’s 12-large selections.

The 7-2 Spiders are riding a four-game winning streak and, dating to last season, are 11-2 in their last 13 games. But their final regular-season tests are against fellow playoff aspirants Delaware and W&M, the latter at home.

“I think the guys believe they can win,” Huesman said, “and it’s showing up.”

After Udinski’s 13-yard touchdown pass to a lonesome Nick DeGennaro with 24 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Richmond led 24-0. At that point, the 6-3 Wildcats had gained 19 yards on 19 first-half plays with nary a first down. Conversely, the Spiders had gained 230 yards and made 18 first downs on, gulp, 50 plays.

But Brosmer’s scoring pass to Maurisseau gave New Hampshire a faint pulse that became a relentless heartbeat throughout the second half. The Wildcats’ resolve brought out the best in the Spiders most seasoned players when it mattered most.

Udinski connected with fellow graduate transfer and former VMI teammate Jakob Herres for second-half completions of 20, 20 and 19 yards. He threw a 39-yard third-quarter touchdown pass to Henley, an East Carolina transfer, on a flea-flicker.

Fifth-year senior linebacker Phil O’Connor recovered a botched New Hampshire snap, and redshirt senior safety Aaron Banks shared the team lead with six tackles and broke up two passes.

Banks’ two largest plays came on fourth down.

The first was early in the second quarter, when Wildcats coach Rick Santos inexplicably asked his offense to convert a fourth-and-1 from its own 16. Banks stuffed Laube on an inside handoff, and Richmond took advantage with a 27-yard Andrew Lopez field goal.

“To be perfectly honest with you, shocked,” Huesman said of his reaction to New Hampshire’s strategy.

Banks’ second fourth-down stop was a deflection of a Brosmer pass with 3:21 remaining in the final quarter and the Spiders nursing that 40-34 lead.

“He’s been good all year,” Huesman said of Banks, who leads Richmond with five takeaways this season on three picks and two recovered fumbles.

So, too, has the Spiders’ offensive line, which yielded only one sack Saturday to the CAA’s sack leaders (3.25 per game). Richmond certainly didn’t bludgeon New Hampshire with its run game but nonetheless won the rushing battle 121-11, forcing the Wildcats to be one-dimensional.

Last year, UR began its late four-game winning streak with a 35-21 victory at UNH. The binge secured the Spiders a winning record at 6-5 and Huesman a sixth year running the program.

But in stark contrast to Saturday, those victories had no playoff implications. Still, Huesman and his players wanted to talk only about their next task: Delaware on the road.

“Can’t say this enough,” Henley said. “The mindset is 1-0.”