Teel: Spiders' Jacob Gilyard takes ironman role to unsurpassed level

Jacob Gilyard professes zero interest in ordinary endurance tests such as distance running. But on a basketball court, his stamina is peerless.

Richmond coach Chris Mooney and his staff noticed this gift before Gilyard ever wore a Spiders uniform. During pickup games and practices prior to his freshman year, he went non-stop, dictating pace on offense and defending fervently.

Five years later, Gilyard’s boundless energy and considerable talents have carried Richmond to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011.

Entering Thursday’s first-round game against Iowa, UR’s graduate-student point guard has played more career minutes than any Division I men’s basketball player in the last dozen years. That’s according to the Sports Reference database, which dates to the 2009-10 season.

Second on the career minutes list, more than 400 behind Gilyard, is — wait for it — Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon. How wild is that?

When the Spiders and Hawkeyes tip off Thursday in Buffalo, spectators and television viewers will witness two of the sport’s most seasoned and savvy guards compete against one another.

Bohannon’s glut of minutes stems, in part, from a medical redshirt year in which he played 10 games before hip surgery ended his season. He’s played five other full seasons, this one courtesy of the extra year the NCAA awarded athletes due to the pandemic.

Gilyard also accepted the bonus COVID season, but while Bohannon averages 26.7 minutes this year and 29.4 for his career, Gilyard’s per game norms are exhausting. He’s averaging 37.3 minutes for his career, 38.5 this season, second only to Florida A&M’s M.J. Randolph (38.6).

The NCAA record book does not include a section on minutes played, but given Gilyard’s unusual five-year career, it’s not a stretch to surmise that few, if any, in college basketball history have logged more minutes than his 5,647.

“In basketball, I think you can find ways to manage your energy,” Gilyard said Tuesday before the Spiders jetted north. “Media timeouts obviously help, and you kind of get lost in the game. That’s just kind of what happens to me.”

Gilyard undersells himself. Logging copious minutes while rooted to the low post on offense and/or defending a secondary scorer is difficult enough. Playing almost every minute while quarterbacking an intricate motion offense and hounding primary scorers is Herculean.

Mooney rarely sits Gilyard because he’s indispensable. He’s the NCAA’s career steals leader (466), the Atlantic 10’s career assists leader (773) and a clutch shooter. His cumulative assist/turnover ratio is a superb 2.75-to-1.

“Part of the greatness of his game is stealing the ball,” Mooney said, “and when other players relax, he’s in position to steal the ball, and part of that is because he’s always on the move and quick and anticipating.”

Another part of his greatness is durability. Gilyard has started 152 of Richmond’s 154 games during his career, missing two as a sophomore with a groin strain.

As the 23-12 Spiders earned the A-10’s automatic NCAA bid last weekend with four victories in as many days at the conference tournament, Gilyard played the maximum 160 minutes. He scored a career-high 32 points in the quarterfinals against VCU and 26 in the final versus Davidson, well above his 13.3 average, making him the only choice for tournament MVP.

In Richmond’s last seven outings, Gilyard has played all but four seconds. Not four minutes. Four seconds!

And how cranky does he become when Mooney subs him out of a game, or even practice?

“Very. Very,” Mooney said. “Lot of eye rolls. ... Yeah, he does not like it.”

Mooney and Gilyard credit strength and conditioning coach Jay DeMayo with effectively managing Gilyard’s postgame recovery. There are massages, stretching, foam rolling and, for the feet, warm Epsom salt baths.

Also, Gilyard recently started experimenting with cryotherapy cold tanks. But a cold tub remains a non-starter.

“I think my heart would genuinely stop,” Gilyard said.

“Our strength staff does a really good job with ... his recovery,” Mooney said. “... One of his great gifts is that he’s very rarely tired. Last year ... we were playing Saint Joe’s, and he called timeout. That’s really the only time I can remember him being tired on the court, I mean tired to the point of needing a rest.

“I would say we try to make sure he has very manageable practices, especially at this point in his career, and the strength and conditioning staff really work hard to help him recover and do the things he needs to to get his body rested and ready.”

Barring foul trouble or injury, Gilyard’s run of 40-minute games figures to endure until the Spiders’ season ends. And how fitting that this program keystone is closing his college career on the sport’s most-coveted stage?

“At the end of day, it is basketball,” Gilyard said, “and I want to play 24/7/365. ... I’m just going out there playing as hard as I can, giving my teammates 40 minutes of everything I have.”