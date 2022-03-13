Teel: Spiders nudge an A-10 rival out of NCAA field; Hokies part of predictably small ACC contingent

Sunday evening’s bracket reveal for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was blessedly stress-free for Richmond, Virginia Tech, Longwood and Norfolk State. But, oh, the tension those teams produced and endured in winning their respective conference tournaments and accompanying automatic NCAA bids.

The Spiders barged into the 68-team field Sunday afternoon by defeating Davidson in the Atlantic 10 championship game in Washington, D.C. Trailing by 6 points with less than 90 seconds remaining, they rallied for a 64-62 victory behind Jacob Gilyard’s ironman performance and Matt Grace’s 3-point play with 19 seconds left, his only points of the day.

Indeed, calm in the face of storms has been Richmond’s M.O. throughout this season. Six times Chris Mooney’s bunch has erased deficits of 14 or more points to win, twice in four days at the A-10 tournament.

And what a moment for Mooney, whose wife and children wept in the stands as Davidson’s final shot missed. UR’s coach for 17 years, he steered them to the 2011 Sweet 16 before an NCAA drought that tested the patience of everyone associated with the program.

An uneven regular season sentenced the Spiders to the sixth seed in the A-10 tournament, removing them from at-large NCAA contention and creating only one path to an automatic bid: Win four games in as many days.

So they did, closing the deal by beating third-seeded VCU, second-seeded Dayton and top-seeded Davidson on successive days. That, my fellow March mavens, is thriving under pressure.

Richmond’s victory Sunday bumped rival Dayton from the field, but with Davidson and UR included, the A-10 has multiple teams in the bracket for the 16th consecutive tournament, a streak only the Power Five and Big East can match.

As in 2011 when they reached the regional semifinals, the Spiders are a No. 12 seed, and Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y., they’ll face the Midwest’s No. 5 seed, Big Ten tournament champion Iowa. Led by Keegan Murray, a unanimous first-team all-conference forward, the Hawkeyes rank second nationally in offensive efficiency.

But problematic as the matchup is for Richmond, don’t be surprised if a program steeped in upset history — victims include Auburn, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, South Carolina and Vanderbilt — is a trendy first-round pick in your bracket challenge.

The Spiders’ route to the NCAA field should sound familiar to Hokies faithful.

Depending on other conference tournament results, earning an at-large bid might have been feasible for Virginia Tech. But the Hokies removed all doubt by claiming their first ACC title Saturday night, upsetting Duke to complete a four-game tournament run.

Like Richmond, Tech defeated the Nos. 1-3 seeds. Like the Spiders’ veterans, the Hokies’ old souls settled the locker room when the regular season seemed destined to veer sideways.

So good was Tech in New York that either Darius Maddox (game-winning 3 to slay Clemson and career-high 20 points against North Carolina), Keve Aluma (most consistent throughout the tournament) or Hunter Cattoor (31 points versus Duke) would have been worthy MVPs. Cattoor was the consensus after his 7-of-9 shooting Saturday beyond the arc.

The Hokies’ No. 11 seed matches the lowest ever for an ACC tournament champion — N.C. State in 1987 also was an 11 — and suggests that a loss Saturday to Duke would have knocked them out of the bracket. Tech is among five ACC teams in the field, joining Duke, UNC, Miami and Notre Dame, the fewest bids for the league since membership expanded to 15 in 2013-14.

Moreover, this marks the first time since the NCAA began seeding the field in 1979 that only one ACC team is a top-four regional seed. Duke is the West’s No. 2.

Virginia Tech meets sixth-seeded Texas in the East Region’s first round Friday in Milwaukee. First-year Longhorns coach Chris Beard, who guided Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA final against Virginia, is a Tony Bennett-caliber defensive specialist, but in the Hokies he faces the nation’s third-ranked 3-point shooting team (39.3% accuracy).

While the A-10 and especially the ACC are accustomed to multiple teams in the field, the Big South and Mid-Eastern Athletic are perennial one-bid leagues, where only the conference tournament champion makes the NCAA bracket. Enter Longwood and Norfolk State.

While chaos prevailed at league tournaments nationwide, the Lancers and Spartans survived as top seeds in the Big South and MEAC, respectively. But Longwood required overtime to dispatch North Carolina A&T in the Big South quarterfinals, and Norfolk State faced a stern test from Morgan State in the MEAC quarters.

Seeded 14th in the South Region, the Lancers make their March Madness debut Thursday in Indianapolis against SEC tournament winner Tennessee, while the Spartans, No. 16 in the East, encounter reigning national champion Baylor in Fort Worth, also Thursday.

Norfolk State has advanced in each of its previous Division I NCAA tournaments, stunning Missouri a decade ago and defeating Appalachian State in last year’s First Four. Don’t bank on the Spartans making it 3-for-3.

Now go fill out your bracket and celebrate the best postseason in sports.