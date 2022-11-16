Teel: Spiders' primary challenge is to contain W&M's powerful and deep running attack

Midway through the third quarter of Saturday’s rout of Villanova, an offensive pass interference penalty dumped William & Mary into a first-and-25 hole at its own 16-yard line. No worries.

On the very next snap, running back Bronson Yoder rumbled 25 yards for a first down. Moments later, Donavyn Lester’s 11-yard touchdown run extended the Tribe’s lead to 35-6.

That sequence, like so many others this season, highlights the power, depth and confidence of W&M’s rushing attack.

First-and-forever? Run the ball.

One running back gets fatigued? Plug in another.

Sense an opposing defense wilting? Hammer them into submission.

“You can tell,” senior right tackle Colby Sorsdal said of defenses staggering, “and it’s probably the best part about being in this offense and being an offensive lineman in this offense. ... It’s this look of defeat. It’s this look of, for lack of a better term, ‘Oh [shoot], again?’

“It’s why you play the game of football. Just dominating and dominating and dominating.”

Understand this is not an allergic-to-passing, triple-option offense that has the No. 8 Tribe (9-1, 6-1) tied atop the Colonial Athletic Association standings with No. 11 Richmond and New Hampshire entering Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Spiders.

Darius Wilson averages 172.3 passing yards per game and leads the CAA in pass efficiency. Moreover, his preferred target, 6-foot-6 tight end Lachlan Pitts, averages a sterling 20 yards a reception.

But W&M’s run-pass ratio of 70-30 is virtually mandated by a mobile quarterback, bruising offensive line, stable of running backs and collection of receivers eager to block downfield.

“It’s the most physical offense by far of anybody in our league, and maybe anybody in the country,” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said. “... They run downhill. They break tackles.”

The Tribe ranks third among Championship Subdivision teams in rushing offense at 277 yards per game and second in yards per carry at 6.1, both figures on pace to break program records: W&M averaged 265 yards per game in 1972 and 5.1 yards per attempt in 1990.

Yoder, Lester and Malachi Imoh have combined for 2,018 rushing yards and 24 ground touchdowns. Add quarterbacks Wilson and Hollis Mathis, and the Tribe have five players with at least one rush of 38 yards or more this season.

Sorsdal headlines an offensive line that, thanks to former walk-on Ryan McKenna, adjusted seamlessly to incumbent center Marcus Crowell’s season-ending knee injury in August. Guards Bart Francois and Rian Haigler and left tackle Charles Grant have thrived in new roles as full-time starters.

“I think it speaks volumes about Coach Acitelli,” Sorsdal said.

Offensive line coach Mario Acitelli rejoined the Tribe last offseason when Gordon Sammis left the position for a job on Jim Mora’s staff at Connecticut. Acitelli served under Jimmye Laycock at W&M from 2014-18, but Mike London did not retain him when he succeeded Laycock.

Acitelli moved on to one-year cameos, in varying roles, at North Carolina, Elon and LSU but planted the seeds for a return as he was exiting.

“Just the importance of leaving places the right way,” he said. “There were no hard feelings or anything like that. Coach London was bringing in people that he trusted and he just didn’t know me. ... So when the opportunity came up this time, it was a much easier conversation than it otherwise would have been.”

Acitelli is quick to praise other position groups for easing the line’s burden. Case in point: Receivers JT Mayo and DreSean Kendrick threw the downfield blocks to spring Wilson for a 55-yard touchdown jaunt against Villanova.

W&M has rushed for at least 300 yards in four consecutive games, while Richmond boasts the CAA’s stingiest run defense, allowing 107.9 yards per game. Win or lose, both are well-positioned to earn FCS playoff invitations, but the Capital Cup and at least a share of the CAA championship likely rest on whether the Spiders can withstand the Tribe’s insistence on running the ball.