Teel: Split-season weirdness doesn't deter UVA and two ACC rivals from reaching Women's College Cup semifinals

The Cavaliers scrimmaged the National Women’s Soccer League’s Gotham FC in March to amend for non-conference marches versus James Madison and Old Dominion canceled by virus concerns. The Tar Heels played NC Courage, the 2019 NWSL champion.

Having earned the ACC’s automatic NCAA bid by winning the league tournament in November, the Seminoles passed on official college competition in the interim, instead playing the NWSL’s Orlando and Louisville teams twice each, plus some Tallahassee area men’s clubs and a friendly against the University of Florida.

“To be honest, it’s been such a long year,” UVA goalkeeper Laurel Ivory told VirginiaSports.com’s Jeff White, “and to see the payoff right now is an absolute gift. I’m not gonna sit here and act like we were the only team working from July to now, but we have put everything we have into this year, and for this to become a reality is a blessing.”

The Cavaliers are competing in their fourth College Cup and third under veteran coach Steve Swanson, an assistant to Jill Ellis when the United States won the 2015 and ’19 Women’s World Cups. Krikorian has steered Florida State to 11 College Cups in his 16 seasons.