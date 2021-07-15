Teel: State college athletes exploring the business gamut under new NIL guidelines

The Earth still rotates on its axis, the American League still owns baseball’s All-Star Game, and Donald Trump still contends he won re-election. In short, the two weeks that college athletes have been able to monetize their names, images and likenesses have not ended life as we know it.

Not to suggest there isn’t confusion, even chaos, surrounding NIL compensation.

When will Congress or the NCAA establish national guidelines to override those established by states and schools? Will boosters who finance NIL deals curb their donations to athletic departments by a corresponding amount? Might NIL income affect athletes’ eligibility for Pell Grants, federal, need-based financial aid packages that benefit approximately one-third of all undergraduates?

The unknowns are disconcerting, but the courts, public opinion and just plain fairness have dragged college athletics to this dramatic correction.

“I believe this will change the way we think about our industry in a really positive, productive way,” said Brad Wurthman, Virginia Tech’s senior athletic director for external operations. “It will absolutely be uncomfortable for some. … But it will give us a chance to re-invent ourselves and do what’s in the best interests of the young people.”