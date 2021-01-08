Teel: State's CAA football coaches hope to follow Bowl Subdivision 'blueprint'

Their fall schedules scrapped, Russ Huesman, Mike London and Curt Cignetti had the rare opportunity to observe Football Bowl Subdivision games unencumbered this season. They were struck by the competition’s quality and intensity, and the athletes’ sheer talent.
But the overarching takeaway, what they most hope to emulate in their impending Championship Subdivision seasons, is the discipline and ingenuity all parties exhibited in crafting and following COVID-19 protocol.
“The bottom line is the sacrifices … that these athletes [made] just to have the ability to play football games,” said Huesman, entering his fourth year Richmond’s coach. “I don’t think people realize how hard it was. …
“I need to tell our football team that what we did in the fall and how we handled ourselves in the fall just to be able to practice, now you have to ramp that up by three times in the spring because there cannot be any missteps whatsoever.”
Huesman, William & Mary’s London and James Madison’s Cignetti are preparing their teams for the Colonial Athletic Association’s six-game, spring-semester schedule, which runs March 6-April 10. The league’s southern flank of UR, JMU, W&M and Elon are set to play one another twice each, much like NFL division rivals, saving money on travel and minimizing virus exposure.
Richmond and W&M will bus to-and-from games without overnight stays, taking players back to their high school routines. JMU has not decided whether it will travel on game day.
The Dukes and Phoenix are playing two non-conference contests apiece prior to the CAA season, while the Spiders and Tribe are content with league games only. At 16 teams instead of the usual 24, the FCS playoffs are scheduled to start April 24.
“Common sense has to override [everything],” Cignetti said. “It’s going to be important to keep your team fresh, to make this as enjoyable for them as possible, and your staff also.”
No question. Ask FBS players, coaches and administrators.
The games were rewarding, but adhering to and enforcing COVID protocols was exhausting. The daily uncertainties surrounding schedules and test results were frustrating, and by regular season’s end, many programs opted out of bowl consideration, Virginia Tech and Virginia among them.
Furthering the challenge for FCS coaches, they must manage players’ workloads during the next three months with the prospect of a traditional 2021 training camp and schedule on the horizon in August. So think fewer practice reps and game snaps for the starters.
Cignetti, Huesman and London have countless FBS connections whose counsel will inform their approach to playing in a pandemic.
A former South Carolina and Memphis assistant coach, Huesman is especially close to Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson, who as Richmond’s big whistle in 2004 hired him as defensive coordinator. Clawson’s Deacons lost three of their 11 regular-season games to the pandemic.
London, in his second season at W&M, served as Virginia’s head coach and remains tight with his former assistant and Cavaliers receivers coach Marques Hagans. UVA flew to Florida State for a November game, only to have the contest canceled hours before kickoff due to contact tracing within FSU’s program.
Cignetti has worked at five FBS programs, including Alabama and North Carolina State, and his brother Frank just completed his first season as Boston College’s offensive coordinator. The Wolfpack, Crimson Tide and Eagles played full schedules, though BC declined a bowl invitation.
In short, Huesman, Cignetti and London have heard the yin and yang of pandemic football, the joys of competition, the randomness of interruptions, the inner conflicts of whether playing in the first place was/is advisable.
The FBS provided “a blueprint to how you travel, how you practice, how you house,” London said, citing as examples seating charts on the bus and staggering practice reps to avoid close contact.
London found his enthusiasm for watching football tempered in October, when he contracted the virus. His symptoms were minor, but the experience gave him a better understanding of the anxieties inherent in any COVID diagnosis.
W&M paused all sports activities in October because of 12 virus cases in the athletic department, and JMU football was curtailed in September. Five Richmond players missed the team’s final fall practice due to contact tracing, Huesman said.
“We got hit fairly hard when we came back to school [in September], and we had to pause for awhile,” said Cignetti, who in his JMU debut guided the Dukes to the 2019 national championship game. “But I think it was a good lesson for our guys because once we resumed in late September, we had very few positives, and I’m hopeful and optimistic that will be the case moving forward.
“You get what you demand, and I think the message [about following protocols] has to be strong on a daily basis.”
On the field this fall, Cignetti, Huesman and London noticed the increased scoring and perhaps some early-season rust for players and officials alike. Otherwise, near-empty stadiums notwithstanding, the games looked familiar.
“There were a lot of teams that played at a very high level,” Cignetti said, “and there were some excellent games. I thought Ohio State’s performance against Clemson [in the College Football Playoff semifinals] was one of the most inspirational of the year. That was a game that seemed like the enthusiasm and excitement you would normally see with a full stadium.”
A few ACC coaches this season said they believed canceled spring practices and erratic training camps left defenses behind the curve, especially when it came to tackling. But Huesman didn’t notice any decline.
“I ain’t buying all that,” he said with a laugh. “Nobody tackles great. … The athletes are so good, they put ‘em in space. … Maybe as they evaluated and really studied and looked closely, maybe they can say that. But as a fan just watching, that to me was not something that jumped off the screen.
“It’s the way the game is now. When you’re out there in space, and they throw a bubble [screen], and it’s one-on-one, that ain’t real easy now, unless you’ve got some stiff running the ball. But they put DeVonta Smith out there, he just makes you miss and outruns you.”
Smith, Alabama’s sublime receiver, won the Heisman Trophy and leads the Crimson Tide into Monday’s scheduled national championship game against Ohio State in Miami Gardens, Fla.
The FCS playoff final is scheduled for May 15 or 16 in Frisco, Texas, and like their FBS colleagues during the fall, Huesman, London and Cignetti just hope their spring season can reach the finish line.
“I was glad [the FBS] got to play,” Huesman said. “I think everybody throughout the country needed it. For me, I needed it, and I watched. [Now our players] need to line up against somebody else this spring and compete.”
