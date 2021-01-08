Teel: State's CAA football coaches hope to follow Bowl Subdivision 'blueprint'

London found his enthusiasm for watching football tempered in October, when he contracted the virus. His symptoms were minor, but the experience gave him a better understanding of the anxieties inherent in any COVID diagnosis.

W&M paused all sports activities in October because of 12 virus cases in the athletic department, and JMU football was curtailed in September. Five Richmond players missed the team’s final fall practice due to contact tracing, Huesman said.

“We got hit fairly hard when we came back to school [in September], and we had to pause for awhile,” said Cignetti, who in his JMU debut guided the Dukes to the 2019 national championship game. “But I think it was a good lesson for our guys because once we resumed in late September, we had very few positives, and I’m hopeful and optimistic that will be the case moving forward.

“You get what you demand, and I think the message [about following protocols] has to be strong on a daily basis.”

On the field this fall, Cignetti, Huesman and London noticed the increased scoring and perhaps some early-season rust for players and officials alike. Otherwise, near-empty stadiums notwithstanding, the games looked familiar.