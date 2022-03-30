Teel: Striking contrast in coaches as Duke, North Carolina prepare for Final Four showdown

An inaugural season at North Carolina and a closing season at Duke intersect Saturday in New Orleans for a Final Four encounter with all the flavors of a Big Easy gumbo. Among the most enticing are coaches Hubert Davis and Mike Krzyzewski.

This is Davis’ first season as a big whistle, Krzyzewski’s 47th and last, a contrast never before seen on college basketball’s premier stage.

Davis followed Roy Williams, a Hall of Famer who steered the Tar Heels to three national championships. Krzyzewski is a Hall of Famer and has guided the Blue Devils to five NCAA titles.

Yet there is a compelling institutional similarity here. Just as UNC selected one of its own to succeed Williams — Davis was an All-ACC guard for the Tar Heels and served as an assistant under Williams for nine years — Duke appointed a family member to follow Krzyzewski.

An All-ACC guard for the Blue Devils and assistant coach since 2014, Jon Scheyer will take over the program next week when the team returns to campus from the Final Four, with or without a trophy.

Witness their respective tournament seeds — Duke was No. 2 in the West Region, Carolina No. 8 in the East — Davis navigated more potholes than Krzyzewski did this season, but that was to be expected given the Tar Heels’ regime change and roster turnover.

“This was a year of newness,” Davis said. “It was new head coach, new coaching staff, new players. There’s been tweaks and pivots ... to how we play on both ends of the floor. It has taken time for all of us to understand each other.”

Indeed, for all of his reverence for Dean Smith, Bill Guthridge and Williams, the coaches who built the sturdy foundation he inherited, Davis immediately followed through on his April vow to put his own stamp on the program.

The most visible change is on offense, where Davis shelved the traditional Carolina approach of playing through two lost-post big men. He deployed four athletes on the perimeter and encouraged his primary inside weapon, Armando Bacot, to wander outside the paint as well.

Rarely was the Tar Heels' offense more effective than in an upset of Duke, spoiling Krzyzewski's final home game and avenging a February beatdown from the Blue Devils at the Smith Center.

“Hubert plays a different style than Roy’s teams did,” Krzyzewski said, “but the culture is the same, the pride of being a Carolina player is there. That’s his life, and so for him to get that across to his unit, it’s great to see.”

At age 51, and with a depth of experience, Davis is not a typical rookie. He played 12 NBA seasons for coaches such as Pat Riley and Don Nelson and worked as an ESPN analyst for five years before joining Williams’ staff.

And while there are stark differences in the positions, Davis believes the seven seasons he spent moonlighting as the Tar Heels’ JV coach were invaluable.

“Obviously it’s on a much lesser scale,” Davis said, “but you’re still making substitutions, you’re still making play calls, you’re still putting together practice plans, you’re still running practice, you’re still dealing with individuals and personalities and relationships.

“And so I think those things definitely translate. ... Really, I don’t know where I would be without that experience of ... being the JV coach.”

Krzyzewski was 28 when Army West Point, his alma mater, hired him in 1975 to replace Bob Knight, the head coach for whom he played. Five years later, Duke called.

Military principles inform many of Krzyzewski’s leadership tactics, including his request to announce his impending retirement, and his successor, prior to this season.

“Succession is part of leadership,” Krzyzewski said. “But succession in the military means you usually have a command for anywhere from a year to two years. The thing is to leave your unit in a better position than when you inherited it, and to help your successor know as much as possible. ...

“It has to be looked at a little like a business. Do you like the culture you have? Do you like how it’s adapted along the way? Can you continue to do that adaptation with someone new?”

That desire to have his heir alongside this season, to spend countless hours together plotting the transition, explains why Krzyzewski endorsed Scheyer to Duke’s administration. And you can’t argue with the results.

Scheyer has assembled an acclaimed recruiting class for next fall, while Krzyzewski has reached a record 13th Final Four and collected some swag from generous rivals along the way.

“The plan we had was for the continuity of our program,” Krzyzewski said, “not to get gifts. And it’s worked. ... So this wasn’t about getting recognized, although that’s what you get ... if you live in this neighborhood. ...

“He’s better prepared to be the head coach after going through this year, and everyone around him has accepted him at a high level. And so it’ll be smooth ... because it’s been done [this] way, and because he’s really good. He’s not good, he’s like, really, really good.”

Perhaps good enough to join the select basketball club of those who reached the Final Four as an ACC player and head coach. The club's sole member is Hubert Davis.