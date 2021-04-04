Teel: Striking parallels between Gonzaga-UCLA, Duke-Kentucky

Suggs joined that company Saturday with a 40-foot jumper off glass as overtime expired, the shot more implausible and difficult than any of the aforementioned. Like Tiger Woods chasing a clutch putt, Suggs raced toward the target, confident his dagger was true.

A freshman point guard from Minnesota, Suggs was the state’s Mr. Basketball AND Mr. Football, and before this, he considered a sectional football championship in high school his greatest sports moment.

Saturday “skyrockets above that,” Suggs said during his postgame Zoom. “I mean, it was nuts. And I still can’t speak. I have so many things going on in my head. I just can’t believe that happened.”

Gonzaga (31-0) was the first team since Connecticut in 2004 to win each of its first four NCAA tournament games by at least 15 points. Moreover, the Bulldogs had played only one contest all season decided by single digits, that back on Dec. 2 against West Virginia, also in Indianapolis.

“We haven’t had many games like this,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said, “but we worked on it a lot. We worked probably work on more end-game situations this year than I ever have just because I knew we needed that. And [Suggs] makes shots — he’s got that magical aura. He makes them in practice all the time.