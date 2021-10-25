Teel: Sun Belt membership likely to elevate JMU, ODU, especially in football

When last seen in Virginia, the Sun Belt Conference was a tidy, eight-team basketball league that included VCU and Old Dominion. Thirty years later, the Sun Belt is poised to add James Madison, reunite with ODU and become a formidable collection of 14 football programs.

Expected to be finalized within two weeks, the transactions should elevate the Dukes, Monarchs and their new conference home.

Most realignment decisions are football-driven, and these were no different.

By adding JMU, ODU, Marshall and Southern Mississippi, the Sun Belt will be positioned to supplant the American Athletic as the Group of Five’s best football conference. That status matters.

Since the College Football Playoff’s advent, the highest-rated champion from the Group of Five (Sun Belt, Mid-American, Mountain West, Conference USA and American) has been guaranteed a bid to a New Year’s Six bowl. Five times in those seven seasons, that champion has hailed from the AAC.

But four of the AAC’s five New Year’s Six appearances in the playoff era have been earned by Central Florida, Houston and Cincinnati, schools that are leaving the conference for the Big 12.