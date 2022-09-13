Teel: Sun Belt's epic Saturday affirms wisdom of inclusive, expanded College Football Playoff

Less than seven hours after the College Football Playoff announced its expansion earlier this month, Blake Watson scored the winning touchdown in Old Dominion’s season-opening upset of Virginia Tech. That moment, and several since, confirm the wisdom of a more inclusive playoff.

Indeed, last Saturday, with a menu that included Alabama’s escape at Texas, Kentucky’s victory at The Swamp, Brigham Young’s overtime upset of Baylor, and Tennessee’s OT win at Pittsburgh, the Sun Belt Conference stole the headlines.

Appalachian State exposed No. 6 Texas A&M.

Marshall defeated No. 8 Notre Dame.

Georgia Southern edged Nebraska.

’Twas the largest day in Sun Belt football annals and approached the Mid-American Conference’s epic Saturday in 2003, when Toledo, Northern Illinois and then-MAC school Marshall beat No. 9 Pittsburgh, No. 21 Alabama and No. 6 Kansas State, respectively.

Back then, the Bowl Championship Series was the sport’s flawed postseason of choice, with human polls and computer rankings determining which two teams played for the national championship. The four-team College Football Playoff debuted in 2014, and in eight subsequent seasons, only one squad from outside the power conferences, the American Athletic’s Cincinnati last year, has made the field.

Conversely, the 12-team model that the CFP’s Board of Managers green-lighted Sept. 2 will annually include at least one representative from outside the Power Five. This format will start in 2024, ’25 or ’26, with the six highest-rated conference champions guaranteed bids.

“I think when you look at our conference ... we’re going to put ourselves in position to where we should strongly be considered for one of those [playoff] spots,” ODU coach Ricky Rahne said, “and when we get there, there aren’t going to be a lot of people who want to play us.”

Rahne’s Monarchs play at Virginia on Saturday, one of several opportunities this week for programs not awash in television riches to challenge wealthier opponents. Elsewhere, Conference USA-bound Liberty plays at Wake Forest, the Sun Belt’s South Alabama travels to UCLA, and the Mountain West’s Fresno State tackles USC.

Come November, Liberty hosts Virginia Tech and jets to Arkansas, while the Sun Belt’s James Madison and Coastal Carolina play at Louisville and UVa, respectively.

Coastal Carolina defeated Kansas in each of Jamey Chadwell’s first three seasons as coach, 2019-21, and upset No. 8 Brigham Young two years ago. He believes fans will embrace the yearly underdogs in the expanded CFP.

“Just imagine the eyeballs glued to that,” Chadwell said, “and you’d have a Cinderella running through the dance so to speak. That’s what makes the [NCAA] basketball tournament so special, why people love it, and I think that’s what’s going to happen with college football. You’re going to get those opportunities.”

Chadwell is spot-on. With conquests of Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue, Saint Peter’s was the darling of the 2022 NCAA tournament, the strutting Peacocks just the latest example of why college hoops would be epically tone-deaf to exclude smaller conferences from the field.

Just like Saint Peter’s, the Sun Belt’s marquee victories Saturday were not flukes.

App State owned the line of scrimmage at A&M and more than doubled the Aggies’ time of possession, 41:19 to 18:41. Marshall’s Khalan Laborn, a five-star prospect from Virginia Beach and Florida State transfer, rushed for 163 yards at Notre Dame; Georgia Southern’s Kyle Vantrease shredded Nebraska for 402 passing yards.

An early and staunch advocate for the new playoff format, Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill steered the league’s recent acquisitions of JMU, ODU, Marshall and Southern Miss, arming the conference with four additional assets while preserving its geographic sanity.

“Our conference got a lot better in a hurry,” App State coach Shawn Clark said.

Clark’s Mountaineers and the Sun Belt return to center stage again Saturday morning, when ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasts live from Boone, N.C., in advance of App State’s home contest against league rival Troy.

“You’ve got great programs that are kind of undaunted into storied places and places filled with winning traditions,” Gill said of the Sun Belt. “They’re really committed to going out and kind of making their own history and making their own memories.”