Teel: Surging Virginia needs its best offense of season to survive persistent Hokies

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia rates among the worst conceivable opponents and venues for a team looking to shake a shooting funk. But with Hunter Cattoor back on the floor after a four game absence, Virginia Tech unearthed its offense Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

It wasn’t enough. Not against this surging UVa bunch, and certainly not on this night.

“I’ll tell you what,” Hokies coach Mike Young said after the Cavaliers’ 78-68 victory. “They are so good in that area.”

Since Tony Bennett’s arrival as coach 14 years ago, such praise has usually been reserved for Virginia’s defense, and sure enough, the Cavaliers lead the ACC and rank 23rd nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted defensive efficiency metrics. But here’s the disheartening news for the rest of the conference:

UVa’s offense, 20th in adjusted efficiency, is better than its defense, and never has this season’s offense been more impressive than Wednesday.

“Rarely will you hear me say this,” Bennett said, “but we had to score.”

Indeed, with all five Tech starters scoring in double figures, and Cattoor and Justyn Mutts combining for 12 assists and only two turnovers, the No. 10 Cavaliers had to lean on their offense. And man, did the offense deliver.

Virginia averaged 1.30 points per possession, second-highest of the season and far more striking than its 1.44 against Monmouth, a 1-17 outfit that’s among Division I’s worst. Fifth-year senior Kihei Clark headlined the outburst with a season-high 20 points and teamed with backcourt mates Reece Beekman and Armaan Franklin for 46 points, 13 assists and one turnover.

The Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 ACC) committed a season-low five TOs, shot 50.9% and made 12 of 13 free throws. Most important, they repelled the persistent Hokies (11-7, 1-6) every time they drew near.

Virginia shot 61.8% inside the arc, attacking Tech at every turn off the dribble. And mired in a six-game losing streak, the Hokies were unable to slow them in front of a raucous crowd that included former Cavaliers star Ty Jerome and his NBA teammate Steph Curry.

In the last two outings, at Syracuse and at UVa, Tech has yielded 160 points on 50.4% shooting while creating only 17 turnovers.

“Their players are sound and tough and good,” Bennett said of the Hokies.

He’s right, especially with Cattoor back from the bruised left elbow that shelved him. But Tech rarely displayed those traits on defense Wednesday, and the punishment was painful.

Just look at the numbers: When you shoot 49.1% overall and 44.4% beyond the arc against Virginia, you expect to win.

“I’m proud of our numbers,” Young said. “Those are Virginia Tech numbers.”

But the Hokies couldn’t author enough stops, and if UVa’s starting guards weren’t scoring, then forwards Jayden Gardner (12 points) and Ben Vander Plas (10) and reserve guard Isaac McKneely (seven) were.

“We trust each other 100%,” Clark said. “We believe in each other.”

It’s fair to wonder if the Hokies have similar belief. Yes, they rallied to an 11-9 ACC finish last year after a 2-7 start, a comparison that’s wearing thin on Young. But this abyss seems deeper, particularly with their next five games against Clemson, Duke, Syracuse, Miami and Virginia (combined ACC record 28-11).

Distilling the 2022-23 paths of these two rivals into one stat is challenging, but let’s try this: The Cavaliers finished 247th in 3-point accuracy last season, when they failed to reach the NCAA tournament. This year, they rank 20th and are almost certainly NCAA-bound.

The 2022 ACC tournament champion Hokies were the nation’s No. 3 deep shooting team. This season, they rank 142nd.

“They’re very good, and so are we,” Young said.

How does he stay so upbeat?

“I don’t know how else to handle it,” he said. “This is how I am. I’ve got incredible faith in these kids.”