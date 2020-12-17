Teel: Swofford grateful, conflicted as ACC football closes regular season

Since December dawned, five ACC football programs have declined postseason consideration. Moreover, two of its men’s basketball coaches, including a Hall of Famer, have expressed reservations about staging college sports during a pandemic.
Outgoing ACC commissioner John Swofford relates to both stances, even as the conference prepares for the largest football game in its 67-year history Saturday.
“Yes, I have been conflicted,” Swofford said during a wide-ranging phone interview Wednesday. “I think anybody who’s been in the decision-making process in all this, at any level, has been conflicted, and appropriately so.
“I would worry about anyone who has not been conflicted. But you work your way through it. You listen to science and the medical people and your players and coaches, and you move forward based on that and, based primarily on the science aspect of it and the medical aspect of it.”
Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel reignited a national discussion about competing, especially with amateur athletes, as COVID-19 rages. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Capel’s mentor, then said the sport should consider a pause to allow players family time during the holidays.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Boston College, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech have opted out of postseason football, all citing the physical, emotional and mental tolls of months-long isolation and protocols.
There are no wrong answers here. Each athlete, coach, program and university should act in their best interests.
A former North Carolina football player, Swofford understands declining a bowl in this unique season.
“Totally,” he said. “We went into the year, and we talked among the [athletic directors], among the coaches, among the presidents, ‘Look, this is going to be challenging and we need to be respectful of each other and the decisions that are made by our medical people and by our institutions, whatever they are, and let’s try to get through this together in the best way we can and the best way for our athletes.’
"Players have been [on campuses] a long time, and much of the summer was spent in a very stressful way, because when you don’t know whether you’re going to play or not, that’s a stressful environment."
In August, the ACC unveiled an amended football schedule that had each of its 15 teams playing 10 league games and one non-conference contest, a total of 90 games. If Wake Forest and Florida State meet as scheduled Saturday, 86 of those 90 will have been played.
The ACC’s schedule was ambitious, innovative and flexible; its administrators, coaches, athletes and support staffs remarkable.
“The philosophy of being nimble and being willing to adjust as we went along … has worked well,” Swofford said. “Our medical advisory group has just been fantastic, and we made some adjustments during the course of the season at their suggestion to try to maintain the healthiest and safest way to play. …
“You know, a lot of it’s just pure luck, too. … But you put all that together and you reach the end of the season and we feel really good about it has evolved because we’re all dealing with challenges we never dreamed we would deal with, and still are going forward.”
The ACC has played more games than any conference, which will help the bottom line in these trying economic times. The league reported $288.6 million in 2018-19 television revenue, with football generating more than $225 million.
“We’ve got some conversations we’ll continue to have with ESPN,” Swofford said. “But we’ve provided more inventory than anyone in the country for those purposes. So my guess is when our discussions end in terms of football [television], we would be whole financially.”
In a fitting cap to an unprecedented conference season, the ACC football championship game Saturday in Charlotte, N.C., showcases No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) and No. 3 Clemson (9-1), the first top-five matchup in the event’s 16 years.
League members for other sports, the Fighting Irish brought their independent football program, and NBC television revenue, to the ACC for 2020, a pandemic accommodation that has served both parties extremely well.
Never before has the ACC title game towered over college football’s championship weekend. Never before has the contest had this television appeal.
“And when you consider the kind of game those two teams had the first go-around,” Swofford said, “it certainly has the appropriate expectation of a tremendous championship game.”
Indeed, anything resembling Notre Dame’s 47-40, double-overtime conquest of Clemson in November will be must-see TV.
Saturday also marks Swofford’s final title game as commissioner, a post he’s manned gracefully and effectively since 1997. He announced his retirement in June, and this week the conference announced that Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips will succeed him.
“I think he’s super-talented,” Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said of Phillips, whom he’s known for decades, “and what I also like is he has great respect for John Swofford and that transition.”
Swofford and Phillips have intersected occasionally over the years and have spoken several times this week. Phillips met virtually with the ACC’s entire staff late Tuesday afternoon and is set to start in February.
As Northwestern’s AD since 2008, Phillips has led the Big Ten’s lone private school, an institution with an ACC-like profile, similar to Duke, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Boston College and Miami.
“He’s not going to be coming to a foreign country,” Swofford said. “He’s going to be coming to a league that he knows pretty well with some people who he knows pretty well. … When he arrives, it’s his to take and run with it, and I’m very confident that he will do that in an extraordinary way. …
“I’ll be around whenever he needs me, but I’m not going to get in his way.”
