Teel: Swofford grateful, conflicted as ACC football closes regular season

There are no wrong answers here. Each athlete, coach, program and university should act in their best interests.

A former North Carolina football player, Swofford understands declining a bowl in this unique season.

“Totally,” he said. “We went into the year, and we talked among the [athletic directors], among the coaches, among the presidents, ‘Look, this is going to be challenging and we need to be respectful of each other and the decisions that are made by our medical people and by our institutions, whatever they are, and let’s try to get through this together in the best way we can and the best way for our athletes.’

"Players have been [on campuses] a long time, and much of the summer was spent in a very stressful way, because when you don’t know whether you’re going to play or not, that’s a stressful environment."

In August, the ACC unveiled an amended football schedule that had each of its 15 teams playing 10 league games and one non-conference contest, a total of 90 games. If Wake Forest and Florida State meet as scheduled Saturday, 86 of those 90 will have been played.

The ACC’s schedule was ambitious, innovative and flexible; its administrators, coaches, athletes and support staffs remarkable.