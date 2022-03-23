Teel: Tar Heels 'like kids in a candy store' preparing for East Regional semifinal against UCLA

North Carolina’s eight regular-season defeats weren’t necessarily alarming. Hubert Davis is a rookie head coach, two key players had transferred and the non-conference schedule was loaded.

Besides, the Tar Heels’ 2016 national runner-ups and ’17 NCAA champions each dropped six games during the regular season.

The magnitude of this season’s losses, however, was jarring. UNC lost by 17 to Tennessee, 29 to Kentucky, 28 to Miami, 22 to Wake Forest and 20 — at home! — to Duke.

A mid-February home setback to Pitt, the ACC’s lowest-rated team, endangered Carolina’s NCAA tournament aspirations and prompted a tense video review of 20 defensive breakdowns.

“And I just told them, I just — it confused me that we would try to do something in a game that we had not taught, hadn’t talked about, hadn’t practiced, and hadn’t drilled,” Davis said. “And then we went out and practiced and we had probably our best practice of the season.

“And after practice, I said, ‘Why would you guys play this hard against each other and not ... against an opponent?’ And ... for whatever reason, that seemed to resonate in them.”

Resonate, indeed. The Tar Heels are 8-1 since and have advanced to the NCAA East Regional semifinals, the Sweet 16.

North Carolina’s run includes a victory at Duke, spoiling Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game as the Blue Devils’ coach, and an indelible tournament upset of Baylor last Saturday.

Indelible because the Tar Heels squandered a 25-point, second-half lead — their press break needs beaucoup work — before surviving in overtime. Indelible because they lost guard Caleb Love to fouls and forward Brady Manek to ejection, leading to essential contributions from reserves such as Dontrez Styles and Virginia transfer Justin McKoy.

"All year, we've just been hearing different things about us, how we're a soft team, how we don't like to fight," center Armando Bacot, UNC's leading scorer and rebounder, said after the win. "And today, I think we really showed that we can fight and persevere in a moment like that and just come together."

Seeded a mere eighth in the East, a victory over top-seeded Baylor in the rear-view mirror, North Carolina (26-9) encounters fourth-seeded UCLA (27-7) on Friday in Philadelphia. The Bruins (11) and Tar Heels (six) boast a combined 17 national championships, but while UCLA reached the Final Four last season, Leaky Black is the only Carolina player with Sweet 16 experience.

“We had practice [Monday] and it was like kids in a candy store,” Davis said. “They’re just so happy. They’ve never been here before.”

They got here collectively, witness in part 51 assists on 62 field goals in their two tournament games.

Guard RJ Davis was brilliant at Duke and versus Baylor — he scored a career-high 30 points and played the entire 45 minutes against the Bears. As usual, Black has been a lock-down defender.

But the most reliable pieces have been Bacot, who played three varsity seasons at Trinity Episcopal, and Manek, a transfer from Oklahoma.

Bacot is a double-double machine, and the lone game of late in which he didn’t hit that benchmark was against Duke, when he tallied 21 points, made 10 of 11 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Manek is averaging 19.3 points on 55.8% shooting in the last nine outings, and with 28 against Marquette and 26 versus Baylor, he joined Lennie Rosenbluth, Phil Ford, J.R. Reid and Michael Jordan as the only Tar Heels to score at least 26 points in consecutive NCAA tournament games.

This is the team that, even with Walker Kessler transferring to Auburn and Garrison Brooks to Mississippi State, showed Final Four potential during the regular season. This is a team peaking at the ideal moment, enjoying what their coach calls “a time of joy and celebration and confidence.”

“There is no scared or nervousness about us,” Hubert Davis said. “I can’t tell you how together and healthy this team is right now. ... We’ve grown together so much this year that we don’t want this to end. ... We’re having fun.”

Like former North Carolina coaches Dean Smith, Bill Guthridge and Roy Williams, Davis has humility in his DNA, and even as he strives to join Guthridge (1998) as a rookie big whistle guiding the Tar Heels to the Final Four, he shies away from the attention.

“I don’t feel any personal validation at all,” he said. “This is 100%, absolutely nothing about me. This is 100% giving back to each one of those players, everything Coach Smith and Coach Guthridge gave to me while I was [a player] at North Carolina, and everything that Coach Williams gave to all the players the last 18 years that he was head coach.”

This marks the Tar Heels’ unmatched 30th regional semifinal since 1975, but Bacot understands that is not the Carolina standard.

“You’re not really remembered at UNC for going to the Sweet 16,” he said, “so we definitely want to get to the Final Four — and beyond.”