Teel: Tech's Fuente, UVA's Mendenhall worry about college football's future

In exchange for ACC partial membership, Notre Dame is contracted to play, on average, five ACC football opponents annually, and that rotation includes trips to Virginia Tech and Virginia in 2021.

“I don’t love the arrangement,” Fuente said, “and I don’t think I’m out of line in saying that. I think I have some understanding as to why we have the arrangement. They have no incentive yet to join the league. So why would they? Until they do, I can’t imagine that they’re gonna.”

Aspiring to compete nationally despite these inherent disadvantages, UVA and Virginia Tech are raising money for hundreds of millions in facility upgrades for football. Tech recently opened a new weight room and nutrition center, while Virginia hopes to start construction of a dedicated training/office complex in 2022.

Mendenhall began publicly lobbying for such a building the day he was introduced as the Cavaliers’ coach in 2015. He’s still waiting.

“I want world-class academics while we win the ACC,” Mendenhall said, “and there’s no ceiling or governor on what we can or cannot do, maybe either based on spending or branding. So I want it all, in a world of college football that’s only increasingly pursuing the football. …