Teel: Ten-part documentary on ACC basketball tournament gets it right

During a pandemic that complicated production, “The Tournament” team interviewed more than 160 people — the glaring void in the first six episodes is N.C. State’s incomparable David Thompson, whom Dahl said declined — and among the gems are Lennie Rosenbluth, Billy Packer, Mo Howard and Jeff Jones.

Rosenbluth is 89, and his recall of North Carolina’s undefeated, national-championship season in 1957 is stunning. Packer and broadcast partner Jim Thacker were the voices of ACC basketball during the ’70s, and Packer’s views of not only that era, but also his playing days at Wake Forest a decade earlier, are invaluable.

Former Maryland coach Lefty Driesell and players such as John Lucas and Len Elmore share their pain at losing that ’74 epic to Thompson, Tommy Burleson and the Wolfpack, but no Terp reveals more than Howard, the exceptional guard who passed up a potential winning shot at the end of regulation.

Tears in his eyes, Howard recalls his dad kissing him on the cheek after the game and saying, “You guys played good.”