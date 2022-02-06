Teel: Ten-part documentary on ACC basketball tournament gets it right

John Dahl grew up a Maryland fan in suburban Washington, D.C., and, after his family moved to North Carolina, attended Duke’s basketball camp and graduated from UNC.
So imagine his reaction three years ago when ESPN colleagues Stacie McCollum and Rosalyn Durant embraced his vision of a multi-part documentary on the ACC men’s basketball tournament.
“A tremendous privilege,” Dahl said of the project, his enthusiasm visible, audible and contagious.
But pressure often accompanies privilege.
“I felt, like, a weight on me, too.” Dahl said. “Like, we’ve got to get this right.”
Dahl and everyone else associated with this endeavor got it right, indeed.
“The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball” debuts Monday at 9 p.m., on the ACC Network, with the first two hour-long episodes. They will air again throughout the week, and each of the following four Mondays will feature two new episodes of the 10-part film, ACCN’s largest original- programming initiative to date.
Last week, I binge-watched advance screeners ESPN provided of the first six episodes, and they were addictive, especially for someone who grew up with the league during the early 1970s and has chronicled the last 38 ACC tournaments.
But for as much as ACC lifers will revel in the memories and fresh insights, Dahl and his fellow executive producer and Emmy winner, Jonathan Hock, aspired to show casual fans, in Dahl’s words, “the profound impact the ACC has had on college basketball.”
The film gets that right, too, profiling the tournament’s godfather, former N.C. State coach Everett Case, devoting Episode 4 to the Maryland-N.C. State rivalry of the early ’70s, and reliving the 1982 ACC final between North Carolina and Virginia.
Case’s moxie planted the seeds for the ACC tournament to flourish. N.C. State’s overtime conquest of Maryland in the 1974 championship game, at a time when conferences were limited to one team in the NCAA tournament, hastened expansion of the NCAA field.
And the Tar Heels’ stalling tactics in their 47-45 victory over the Cavaliers in the ’82 ACC title game, a contest that showcased eventual Hall of Famers such as Ralph Sampson, James Worthy and Michael Jordan, led the ACC to experiment with a 30-second shot clock the next season.
The maestro of North Carolina’s four-corners delay offense, Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith, won the first of his two national championships with that ’82 squad.
During a pandemic that complicated production, “The Tournament” team interviewed more than 160 people — the glaring void in the first six episodes is N.C. State’s incomparable David Thompson, whom Dahl said declined — and among the gems are Lennie Rosenbluth, Billy Packer, Mo Howard and Jeff Jones.
Rosenbluth is 89, and his recall of North Carolina’s undefeated, national-championship season in 1957 is stunning. Packer and broadcast partner Jim Thacker were the voices of ACC basketball during the ’70s, and Packer’s views of not only that era, but also his playing days at Wake Forest a decade earlier, are invaluable.
Former Maryland coach Lefty Driesell and players such as John Lucas and Len Elmore share their pain at losing that ’74 epic to Thompson, Tommy Burleson and the Wolfpack, but no Terp reveals more than Howard, the exceptional guard who passed up a potential winning shot at the end of regulation.
Tears in his eyes, Howard recalls his dad kissing him on the cheek after the game and saying, “You guys played good.”
A former UVA player and coach now coaching at Old Dominion, Jones identifies who painted “Ralph’s House” on the roof of University Hall so Sampson would see it on the helicopter tour of Charlottesville that marked his official recruiting visit. Jones also voices the frustration Virginia still feels over North Carolina holding the ball for six-plus minutes near the end of the ’82 ACC final.
Wait, there’s more. Much more.
The first six parts of “The Tournament” also explore Charlie Scott’s pioneering impact at UNC, South Carolina bolting the conference after the ’71 season, Wally Walker leading Terry Holland’s Cavaliers to an unfathomable ACC championship in ’76, Duke’s emergence under Bill Foster, and Jim Valvano willing N.C. State to the 1983 ACC and NCAA titles.
As for episodes 7-10, it’s safe to bet that Mike Krzyzewski, Tim Duncan, Roy Williams and Tony Bennett, among others, play leading roles.
Dahl attended his first ACC tournament in 1984 as a production assistant for Woody Durham and the Tar Heel Sports Network. He later covered the league for newspapers in North Carolina and now is a vice president and executive producer for original content and special projects at ESPN.
This concept, telling the history of ACC men’s basketball through the prism of the conference tournament, was hatched during a 2018 lunch Dahl had at P.J. Clarke’s in New York with renowned writer/producer Aaron Cohen.
“To me,” Dahl said, “it’s the tournament. That’s what set the ACC apart.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel