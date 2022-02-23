Teel: Tense victory at UVA emotional for retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski

CHARLOTTESVILLE — On the bus ride from the Charlottesville airport to Duke’s team hotel Tuesday, the televisions were showing the new documentary on the ACC basketball tournament. This particular episode just happened to chronicle the early 1980s, when Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski was a conference fledgling.

There on the screen Krzyzewski saw Virginia teams coached by Terry Holland and led by Ralph Sampson, and North Carolina squads steered by Dean Smith and headlined by Michael Jordan, opponents that made his early seasons at Duke quite trying.

“The basketball gods sometimes send you messages,” Krzyzewski reflected Wednesday night. “... It made me think of Terry and Dean.”

Krzyzewski spoke moments after his Blue Devils survived Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers 65-61 at John Paul Jones Arena in another bruising clash between these elite programs. The victory moved Duke (24-4, 14-3) a step closer to its first outright regular-season ACC title since 2006, but almost as satisfying to Krzyzewski was the evening’s first-class tenor.

For that credit Bennett and Virginia’s administration.

Well before tipoff, UVA athletic director Carla Williams escorted Krzyzewski’s wife, Mickie, to the courtside seats of Holland and his wife, Ann. Mickie and Ann, like many ACC basketball coaches’ wives back then, were and remain friendly.

Before pregame player introductions, Coach K strolled across the court to greet his former rival, one with whom he staged many a memorable game, at Cameron Indoor Stadium and the since-departed University Hall.

Then, Bennett took the public-address microphone to thank Krzyzewski, in his 42nd at final year of his Hall of Fame Duke career, for his “monumental” contributions to basketball, and to present him with a plaque that Krzyzewski later joked “weighs about 800 pounds.”

Taking its cue from Bennett, the capacity crowd applauded Krzyzewski, without question the coach they love to jeer more than any other.

“It was the right thing to do,” Bennett said of his tribute. “... I appreciate our crowd being classy.”

The UVA faithful certainly were starkly different than the North Carolina students who chanted profanely at Krzyzewski prior to his final game at the Smith Center. And the mutual admiration between Krzyzewski and Bennett was a jarring contrast to the postgame nastiness Sunday that followed Wisconsin’s victory over Michigan and earned Wolverines coach Juwan Howard a richly deserved five-game suspension.

“It was really very good of Tony to do that,” Krzyzewski said. “Look, I’m not looking for a farewell tour or anything like that, but it is my last year. And if there are some ways we can celebrate the brotherhood that’s in the game, that’s a good thing. We’ve got all this stuff going on, handshake lines and all that. Tonight was beautiful. It showed the brotherhood in our league and the respect that programs have for one another and that coaches have for one another. It meant a great deal to me.”

Duke and Virginia distinguished themselves against one another yet again Wednesday with the 14th consecutive game in the rivalry decided by 10 points or less. The average margin in those clashes is four measly points, this encounter two-plus weeks after the Cavaliers’ 69-68 victory at Cameron on Reece Beekman’s last-second 3-pointer.

Wednesday was equally tense but tactically dissimilar. UVA leaned on guard Kihei Clark’s career-high 25 points and six 3-pointers rather than the inside dominance that fueled its earlier upset of the Blue Devils. Duke countered with 28 combined points from guards Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels and 10 late points from forward AJ Griffin, who missed seven of his first eight shots before making his final three.

The setback further clouds at-large NCAA tournament prospects for Virginia (17-11, 11-7). The win keeps seventh-ranked Duke a game clear of second-place Notre Dame.

“These games are just — they’ve been great, great games for the conference and for our two programs, really to celebrate the talent of both teams,” Krzyzewski said.

Here’s a glimpse of how good these programs are:

From 1984-2013, a stretch of 30 seasons that included five UVA head coaches, Virginia finished ahead of Duke in the ACC standings only twice — in 1995 and 2007. But look at what Bennett has forged.

In the eight seasons from 2014-21, UVA finished north of Duke in the ACC race six times. Twice they tied. So this will mark the first year since ’13 that the Cavaliers finish behind the Blue Devils.

Keep in mind this isn’t the product of a Duke decline. This is all about a Virginia ascension.

Indeed, the Blue Devils are 115-48 in ACC regular-season play in the last nine years, 15-5 in the NCAA tournament. They won the 2015 national championship and the ’17 and ’19 conference tournaments.

The Cavaliers’ numbers during that span: 128-35 in regular-season league play and 13-6 in the NCAA tournament. They won the 2019 national title and ’14 and ’18 ACC tournaments.

“Tonight was to me, I get a little bit emotional about it, because that’s the college game and that’s the ACC I know,” Krzyzewski said. “It’s beautiful. There’s not one program that wins all the time. But there are a lot of great programs, and they should be celebrated, and the people in them should be celebrated. Not just by their own fans, but the other programs.”