Teel: The 2022 Hokies changed program's trajectory and their accomplished coach

BLACKSBURG

The 2022 Virginia Tech Hokies didn’t reach the College World Series. They didn’t win a super regional championship Sunday or send their ardent fans scrambling for flights to Omaha, Neb.

But what they achieved, even while falling one victory shy of the CWS, was exceptional.

This ballclub established a program standard that future Tech players and coaches will revere and strive to reach. Moreover, and as enduring and important, these Hokies changed their accomplished head coach.

Oklahoma dusted Tech 11-2 on Sunday in a decisive super regional Game 3 at English Field. The Sooners scored in seven innings, including the final six, and hit five solo home runs, two by Tanner Tredaway.

Riding a brilliant start by redshirt freshman Cade Horton and flawless relief by Trevin Michael, they limited the Hokies to a season-low two hits, both in the third inning and none by the top seven batters in the order.

It was an unimaginable ending for a team that bludgeoned opponents throughout the year, averaging 8.8 runs and 11.2 hits per game.

“I know it stinks right now,” Tech coach John Szefc said, “but eventually they will look back on this very, very fondly.”

Yes, they will.

Tech (45-14) won its first ACC Coastal Division title, earned its first NCAA tournament bid since 2013 and on consecutive weekends hosted a regional and super regional, mesmerizing the university and Blacksburg communities.

“I think we can all sit here and say that we all made this place better,” said Nick Biddison, a senior from St. Christopher’s School.

Their coach believes they made him better, too.

This was Szefc’s eighth NCAA tournament as a head coach, four coming at Marist in his native New York and three at Maryland. He’s been coaching at the college level since his playing career at Drexel ended in 1989, and, by his own account, was very set in his ways.

Then this team, led by veterans such as Biddison and Gavin Cross and energized by younger players such as Carson DeMartini, Tanner Schobel, Jack Hurley and Drue Hackenberg, came along. Picked by ACC coaches to finish sixth in the seven-team Coastal, they defied expectations and lifted the Hokies to as high as No. 2 in the national polls.

“I don’t even really know what to say about this group of guys,” Szefc said.

But then he said a lot.

“Sometimes in the past, maybe I made the mistake of being too business-like, so to speak,” Szefc said. “And this team I think brought me back and made me a lot more personal with our players, spend more time doing things off the field, have more conversations with them. I’m very thankful for this group of guys. They really helped me personally.”

Funny how it works for us older folks, isn’t it? Even as the young people we parent, mentor, work with, teach and coach look to us for guidance, we find ourselves gleaning wisdom from them.

What a wonderful gift that can be.

When Szefc guided Maryland to a super regional at Virginia in 2014 — the Cavaliers prevailed in three games — the fair question was whether the Terps, making their first NCAA tournament appearance in four decades, were 1-hit wonders.

They were not. They advanced to another super regional in 2015, falling again at UVA, and reached the tournament in ’17, after which Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock lured him to Blacksburg.

The hunch here is that Virginia Tech will follow a similar path. Projecting future rosters in any college sport is a fool’s errand in this transfer portal era, but if the likes of DeMartini, Hackenberg and Hurley return, the Hokies will have a formidable core to build around.

Tech’s three super regional starters lasted a combined 6 2/3 innings, overly taxing the bullpen and highlighting the need for Szefc and his staff to assemble a more reliable pitching staff. Quality facilities, a top-shelf conference and an emerging program give them plenty to sell.

But late Sunday afternoon, the present was far more significant to Szefc than the future.

“Eventually it ends,” he said of the season. “I get that, but this group of guys is a very special group of guys. Not necessarily just how they play the game, but who they are.”