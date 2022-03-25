Teel: The magic continues as Saint Peter's upsets Purdue to reach Elite Eight

PHILADELPHIA

As a VCU assistant coach in 2011, Mike Rhoades lived what I always considered the most implausible run in NCAA tournament annals, the Rams’ five-victory journey from the First Four to the Final Four. Until Friday night and a riveting two hours in South Philadelphia.

Saint Peter’s, with an extraordinary grasp of an underdog’s mission in postseason, to meld fearlessness, confidence and talent, is the first No. 15 regional seed to reach the Elite Eight.

This the strutting Peacocks did with a 67-64 conquest of third-seeded Purdue, the nation’s leader in offensive efficiency.

So in the span of nine days, Saint Peter’s, a tiny Jesuit school in Jersey City, has excused Kentucky, Murray State and now the Boilermakers.

Call it recency bias, but man, this rates right there with VCU.

No surprise after last week’s success, the Peacocks weren’t remotely overwhelmed on this stage.

They committed a scant eight turnovers and rattled Purdue into 15. They made their last 11 free throws, 17 of 18 in the second half.

Freshman Clarence Rupert, a graduate of the The Miller School in Charlottesville, averages 4.3 points. He scored 11 Friday, all in the first half. Daryl Banks scored a team-high 14, was turnover-free and a leader of a wild on-court celebration that saw the Peacocks standing on the press table to revel with their fans.

There were glorious sequences Peacocks faithful will never forget: Matthew Lee’s long first-half lob to Banks for an emphatic, two-handed dunk; the Purdue shot-clock violation early in the second half that had fourth-year coach Shaheen Holloway fist-pumping and the partisan crowd roaring.

What some may not realize, or recall, is that 22-11 Saint Peter’s was 12-11 in late February, a pedestrian record that included a 57-54 season-opening setback at VCU. But even then, Rhoades noticed something about Holloway’s squad.

“The best way I can explain them,” Rhoades said this week, “and this is a complete compliment, is they all take on the personality of their coach, of Shaheen. They’re hard-rockin’ dudes. And I love to say it that way, and I’ve told a lot of people that since they won their first [tournament] game. They’re hard-rockin’ dudes, and they just want to hoop.

“But, they have a way they play on defense and a way they play on offense, and they’re doing what their coach wants them to do.”

The Peacocks compete much the way Holloway did from 1996-2000 as a guard at Seton Hall, tenacious on defense and confident shooting beyond the 3-point arc. KC Ndefo triggers a defense that ranks among the top 20 nationally in blocked shots and opponents’ field goal percentage; Doug Edert shoots 42.5% from deep.

Saint Peter’s was the third No. 15 seed to advance two rounds in the tournament — Oral Roberts last season and Florida Gulf Coast in this very building nine years ago were the others — and the Peacocks did so with the most modest of means.

According to the Equity in Athletics website maintained by the U.S. Department of Education, Saint Peter’s in 2019-20 spent $7.2 million on its sports programs, $1.6 million on men’s basketball. That’s less than 10% of Kentucky’s $18.3 million in basketball expenses for the same academic year.

Chances are it will take Saint Peter’s officials months, if not years, to calculate this month’s windfalls. There is a measurable financial component in the form of donations and apparel sales. Then there are the more nuanced benefits of additional publicity and all that does for a university’s image — external and internal.

Therein rests the beauty of March. Therein rests the counter to any suggestion that the NCAA tournament should be reserved for the wealthiest schools and conferences.

Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center, the Peacocks’ students and fans made themselves heard, in the arena and on national television. Outside the building, prior to tipoff, Peacock TV flew a banner urging Saint Peter’s to #StrutUp.

“I am not surprised they have done so well because of how hard they play,” Rhoades said. “The greatest equalizer, when Saint Peter’s plays a big dog, a blueblood, is now a days, all these kids played against [one another]. Twenty-five years ago, 20 years, some of these [kids] had never played against the top 50 [prospects] in the country. Everybody does now, because of AAU and how everybody travels the country. ... So Saint Peter’s wasn’t deterred by any of that.”

The Peacocks were the first metropolitan New York team to reach the Sweet 16 since Holloway and Seton Hall in 2000, and with the Pirates searching for a new coach after Kevin Willard’s departure to Maryland, Holloway is the heir apparent.

But if/when he returns to his alma mater, Saint Peter’s will always treasure this run, which continues in Sunday’s East final.

“It feels amazing to be an inspiration to people,” Edert said Thursday, “especially young kids who may one day be in our shoes.”