Teel: 'The South's Oldest Rivalry' between UVA and UNC endures

Once believed sacred, several annual college football rivalries have perished on the altar of conference realignment. Pitt-West Virginia, Oklahoma-Nebraska, and Texas-Texas A&M headline the list.

Saturday night at Kenan Stadium, North Carolina and Virginia collide for the 103rd consecutive year, and the 126th time overall, in what the schools call "The South's Oldest Rivalry."

Among Bowl Subdivision programs, only Minnesota and Wisconsin can boast a longer active run of annual games — the Gophers and Badgers have played each year since 1907 and compete for the sport’s coolest rivalry trophy: Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

UVA-UNC isn’t a trophy game, national championships have not hinged on the outcome, and the hostility among fans, players and coaches has remained largely reasonable. But ACC officials were wise to keep the Cavaliers and Tar Heels linked when the league’s 2004-05 expansion made a round-robin football schedule unworkable.

That “Amen!” you just heard emanated from Al Groh’s home in Hingham, Mass.

Groh’s first game as a UVA varsity player was at Carolina, in 1963. He later participated in the series as a Cavaliers assistant coach, Tar Heels assistant coach and UVA head coach.