Teel: Their bowl eligibility at stake, Hokies in familiar, telling place against UVA

Virginia Tech’s bowl streak ended last year as the COVID-weary Hokies opted out of postseason consideration with a 5-6 record. But an even more remarkable Tech chapter closed in 2012.
Granted, this other stretch was considerably shorter. But it was far more arduous and highlights the program’s current plight as the Hokies prepare for Saturday’s regular-season finale and their athletic director searches for their next head coach.
Tech faithful probably know where this is headed, so I’ll keep it brief.
From 2004-11, which just happened to be their first eight seasons in the ACC, the Hokies won at least 10 games and finished in the Associated Press top 25 every year. Moreover, from 1998-2011 they were ranked in the final AP poll 13 times in 14 seasons.
In five of the 10 years since, Tech has needed to defeat Virginia in late November merely to close the regular season 6-6 and qualify for a bowl. That marked decline encompassed the final four years of Hall of Famer Frank Beamer’s coaching career and the entirety of Justin Fuente’s six seasons leading the program.
So here the Hokies are, damaged by the subpar recruiting and coaching that occasionally besets even the most entrenched powers, a Commonwealth Cup victory away from extending their season and starting a new bowl streak. They are 5-6 overall, 3-4 in the ACC, and have defeated only one Bowl Subdivision opponent that enters this week with a winning record — North Carolina is 6-5.
The upside for Tech is that it’s 4-0 against UVA when bowl eligibility hinges on the result, those victories coming in 2012, ’14, ’15 and ’18. The downside for the Hokies is they’re facing Brennan Armstrong.
On pace to shatter myriad Virginia and ACC records, Armstrong ranks second nationally in passing yards per game at 404.4, behind Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe (421.8). Armstrong threw for 487 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s setback at Pitt, his first game back after injuring ribs in an Oct. 30 loss at Brigham Young.
Meanwhile in Miami last week, Tech was yielding 357 yards passing to Hurricanes freshman Tyler Van Dyke. Indeed, Van Dyke steered Miami to touchdowns on its first four possessions en route to a 38-28 victory.
The game marked J.C. Price’s debut as the Hokies’ interim head coach. Athletic director Whit Babcock appointed Price last week after dismissing Fuente, and Price’s unabashed love for the university and its football program has been on full display since.
Rooted in his experience as a Virginia Tech defensive tackle from 1992-95, that passion motivated the Hokies to rally from three 18-point deficits to within 31-26 early in the fourth quarter. Win or lose Saturday, bank on similar effort from the Hokies.
First, it’s the Commonwealth Cup, hardware they desperately want to retain. Second, they want to earn a bowl invitation. Third, they want to emulate Price, who in 1995 led a late defensive stand that fueled Tech’s come-from-behind win at UVA.
“‘The VT never comes off’ is a saying I’ve heard since I’ve been here, and he definitely embodies that,” defensive end TyJuan Garbutt said. “It’s kind of special to see.”
Receiver Tre Turner epitomizes the saying as well. With a respiratory condition that prevented him from flying but not playing, why else would he have ridden in a car to-and-from last week’s contest at Miami, a round-trip of about 1,800 miles?
“This is my family,” Turner said, “this is my team, and I’m going to play every game I can with them.”
The Hokies’ esprit de corps was evident under Fuente, and Price’s innate ability to compound those bonds has led some to wonder if he is Virginia Tech’s Dabo Swinney. Though not a Clemson alum — he graduated from Alabama — the effervescent Swinney was an inspired choice by then-Clemson AD Terry Don Phillips, first as interim head coach to succeed the fired Tommy Bowden and then to lead the Tigers full-time.
But while analogous to Clemson and Swinney in 2008, Virginia Tech and Price are also different.
The Tigers had posted eight consecutive winning records, albeit none with more than nine victories, when Bowden exited six games into the season. Moreover, Swinney had a seven-game audition as interim and had been a Clemson assistant since 2003, giving Phillips five years to observe him and forge a relationship.
The Hokies are a defeat away from their third losing record in four seasons, and this is Price’s first year on staff. Plus, his interim tenure will be only two or three games.
None of this means Price couldn’t be the program’s elixir, just that he would be much riskier than was Swinney.
Regardless, this month will be an experience Price never forgets, one that reinforces his belief that Virginia Tech is on the brink of returning to prominence.
“I don’t know when,” Price said, “but it’s there. These guys are close. It reminds me of when we were kind of building things my freshman year here at Virginia Tech, and I talked to [the team] a little bit about that. How we struggled, and you have to weather the storm and improve, and if you do that, next thing you know, instead of losing close games, you win close games. You look up and you’re 9-3, 8-4, you’re 10-2 because of it.
“We’re close. I’m telling you guys. I will preach to the Hokie Nation that we are close.”
