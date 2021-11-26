Teel: Their bowl eligibility at stake, Hokies in familiar, telling place against UVA

The Tigers had posted eight consecutive winning records, albeit none with more than nine victories, when Bowden exited six games into the season. Moreover, Swinney had a seven-game audition as interim and had been a Clemson assistant since 2003, giving Phillips five years to observe him and forge a relationship.

The Hokies are a defeat away from their third losing record in four seasons, and this is Price’s first year on staff. Plus, his interim tenure will be only two or three games.

None of this means Price couldn’t be the program’s elixir, just that he would be much riskier than was Swinney.

Regardless, this month will be an experience Price never forgets, one that reinforces his belief that Virginia Tech is on the brink of returning to prominence.

“I don’t know when,” Price said, “but it’s there. These guys are close. It reminds me of when we were kind of building things my freshman year here at Virginia Tech, and I talked to [the team] a little bit about that. How we struggled, and you have to weather the storm and improve, and if you do that, next thing you know, instead of losing close games, you win close games. You look up and you’re 9-3, 8-4, you’re 10-2 because of it.

“We’re close. I’m telling you guys. I will preach to the Hokie Nation that we are close.”