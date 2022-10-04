Teel: Though still unranked, JMU stands tallest among state's FBS teams this season

Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell has included James Madison on his American Football Coaches Association top-25 ballot each of the last two weeks.

“Beating the teams they’re beating and the way they doing it, they’re deserving,” Chadwell said Monday.

A majority of his fellow voters, in the AFCA and Associated Press media polls, aren’t quite sold. The undefeated Dukes are inching up among the “also-receiving-votes” crowd but remain unranked.

In Virginia, however, JMU’s status through five weeks of the regular season is unassailable. The Dukes have been the class of the commonwealth’s five Football Bowl Subdivision teams, not bad for a program that just upgraded to the FBS and the Sun Belt Conference this year.

JMU opened the season with a 44-7 home thumping of Middle Tennessee State. The Blue Raiders subsequently pierced Miami with four pass completions of more than 65 yards in a two-touchdown conquest.

After a routine 63-7 victory over FCS member Norfolk State, the Dukes won 32-28 at perennial Sun Belt power Appalachian State, this after the Mountaineers had upset Texas A&M and survived Troy, the latter on a Hail Mary deflection.

Last week’s 40-13 home rout of Texas State left JMU one of 16 unblemished FBS teams.

“We’re making progress,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said, “and we’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”

With that in mind, a ranking of Virginia’s FBS teams.

JMU (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt): Led by tackle Jamare Edwards and linebackers Taurus Jones and Jailin Walker, the Dukes lead the nation in total defense and rushing defense and are ninth in scoring defense. Moreover, dual-threat Todd Centeio has thrown 11 interceptions and just one interception while averaging 6.3 yards per rush.

What will be fascinating to watch is whether this roster has the collective depth and stamina to effectively navigate seven more FBS contests, a stretch that commences Saturday at Arkansas State and concludes Nov. 26 at unbeaten Coastal Carolina.

LIBERTY (4-1): Convert a 2-point conversion with 1:11 remaining at Wake Forest, and the Flames are likely 5-0. They erased a 15-point, second-quarter deficit against the Deacons and led for nearly a quarter before falling 37-36.

Thanks in large measure to a running game headlined by Dae Dae Hunter’s 6.4 yards per carry and a defense paced by end Durrell Johnson’s 9½ tackles for loss, Hugh Freeze’s squad has prospered despite losing quarterback Charlie Brewer to a hand injury in their season-opener.

With upcoming games against Massachusetts and FCS Gardner-Webb, the Flames should be bowl-eligible entering their Oct. 22 home date with No. 16 Brigham Young, a game that’s followed by a road test at Arkansas.

Liberty defeated Old Dominion 38-24 last week in Norfolk, and if you haven’t seen video of Jaivian Lofton’s spectacular, one-handed snatch of a 34-yard Kaidon Salter touchdown pass, do yourself a favor. It’s well worth the time.

VIRGINIA (2-3, 0-2 ACC): The Cavaliers are averaging 18 points per game, barely half of last season’s norm of 34.6. That’s 118th among 131 FBS teams, a stunning decline for a team that returned quarterback Brennan Armstrong and, except for All-ACC tight end Jelani Woods, each of his favorite receivers.

Virginia’s lone FBS victory is 16-14 over ODU on Brendan Farrell’s walk-off field goal, and Duke last week gashed the Cavaliers for 248 rushing yards. If the Cavaliers don’t correct course Saturday at home against Louisville (2-3, 0-3), then when?

OLD DOMINION (2-3, 1-0 Sun Belt): Ali Jennings’ clutch 38-yard reception set up the Monarchs’ winning touchdown in the season-opener against Virginia Tech, continuing a superb stretch for the Highland Springs graduate that has not abated.

Jennings ranks second nationally in receiving yards per game at 137.6, and his 21.5 yards per catch are the best of anyone with at least 20 receptions. In his most recent 12 games, dating to last season, Jennings has caught 78 passes for 1,543 yards and nine touchdowns.

Now comes the hard part. Six of ODU’s seven remaining opponents, starting Oct. 15 at Coastal Carolina and including Nov. 12 versus JMU, have winning records.

VIRGINIA TECH (2-3, 1-1 ACC): The Hokies encountered by far the conference’s worst defense Saturday at North Carolina yet managed a paltry 10 points and 3.9 yards per play. Even with a roster ravaged by eligibility issues, FCS member Florida A&M posted better numbers against the Tar Heels.

Perhaps it’s a misery-loves-company thing. The Hokies rank 117th nationally in scoring, one spot north of UVa, at 18.2 points per game.