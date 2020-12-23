Teel: Three ACC teams top-15 in football, none in hoops? Only in 2020

North Carolina faces Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl, the only bowl to match coaches with national titles on their résumés — UNC’s Mack Brown earned his ring with Texas, A&M’s Jimbo Fisher with Florida State.

It’s the Tar Heels’ first major postseason game since the January 1950 Cotton Bowl, and they’ll be without three first-team all-ACC selections. Receiver Dyami Brown, linebacker Chazz Surratt and Carter elected to begin NFL draft preparations.

Elsewhere among ACC teams, Miami plays Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl, N.C. State faces Kentucky in the Gator Bowl, and Wake Forest meets Wisconsin in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

But all eyes will be riveted to New Year’s Day.

With Clemson facing Ohio State in a Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal, followed by Notre Dame against Alabama in a Rose Bowl semi, Jan. 1 is the largest day in ACC football history.

The ACC is the second conference to have two teams reach the playoff in the same year — the SEC’s Alabama and Georgia made it in 2017 — and those two leagues are the only ones to have a CFP representative in each of its seven seasons.