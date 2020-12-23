Teel: Three ACC teams top-15 in football, none in hoops? Only in 2020

As the reigning national champion in 2014, Florida State authored an undefeated regular season that included victories over top 25 foes Clemson, Notre Dame and, in the ACC title game, Georgia Tech. Yet entering the inaugural College Football Playoff, the Seminoles were seeded third, behind once-beaten Alabama and Oregon.
The selection committee’s evaluation was affirmed when Oregon demolished FSU 59-20 in a Rose Bowl semifinal, furthering the second-class reputation of ACC football.
Fast forward to Sunday afternoon, when two ACC teams, neither undefeated, were among the four playoff semifinalists.
Yes, every season is different, and 2020 is the most different of our lifetimes. And yes, one of the conference’s two playoff teams is on a one-year lease.
But the fact remains that in the CFP era, emerging from the ACC with a 0 or 1 in the loss column commands new respect.
The reason is Clemson. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney has built a dynasty, witness six consecutive ACC titles and playoff appearances, a stretch highlighted by national championships in 2016 and ’18.
Even when the remainder of the league has struggled, as in 2019, Clemson has remained nationally prominent, thanks to the coaching staff securing top-shelf recruiting classes year after year.
For example, when a positive COVID-19 test shelved All-America quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the Tigers’ game at Notre Dame, five-star true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei passed for 439 yards, the most ever by a Fighting Irish opponent, without an interception.
Notre Dame prevailed 47-40 in double overtime, but the loss was more on Clemson’s defense than Uiagalelei.
With Lawrence back and their defense healthy, the Tigers won a rematch 34-10 in Saturday’s ACC championship game, a result that left both teams 10-1 and playoff-worthy. Despite the lopsided margin and a late-afternoon start, the sequel attracted 10.2 million television viewers, most in the event’s 16 years and better than the Southeastern Conference or Big Ten title games the same day.
Never before a member of a conference, Notre Dame football joined the ACC, the home of the school’s other sports, for this season only because of the pandemic.
The arrangement gave the Irish a quality schedule that independence would not have afforded in 2020 and cleared their path to the CFP.
Indeed, the selection committee chose Notre Dame for the fourth and final semifinal slot over the SEC’s Texas A&M (9-1) because the Irish’s signature wins over Clemson and North Carolina are more impressive than the Aggies’ over Florida and Auburn.
Imagine that. Notre Dame’s challenges in the ACC were judged more grueling than Texas A&M’s in the SEC.
The quality of ACC competition was evident in the all-conference teams revealed Tuesday.
Virginia Tech’s Khalil Herbert ranks second nationally among running backs with at least 100 carries in yards per rush at 7.7. Yet he was only third-team all-ACC.
North Carolina tailback Javonte Williams’ 22 touchdowns are second only to Alabama’s Najee Harris (27). But Williams made second-team all-conference, behind teammate Michael Carter and Clemson’s Travis Etienne, the ACC’s career rushing leader and a finalist for the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.
Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell is fifth nationally in passer rating but was second-team all-ACC behind Lawrence.
Five ACC teams — No. 2 Clemson, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 13 North Carolina, No. 18 Miami and No. 23 N.C. State — were among the CFP’s final top 25, more than any conference. Add Wake Forest, and the conference has six bowl teams, matching its fewest in the last 20 years.
No shame there. ACC schools such as Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Virginia Tech declined postseason consideration because of COVID-19 protocol fatigue, decisions everyone should understand.
North Carolina faces Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl, the only bowl to match coaches with national titles on their résumés — UNC’s Mack Brown earned his ring with Texas, A&M’s Jimbo Fisher with Florida State.
It’s the Tar Heels’ first major postseason game since the January 1950 Cotton Bowl, and they’ll be without three first-team all-ACC selections. Receiver Dyami Brown, linebacker Chazz Surratt and Carter elected to begin NFL draft preparations.
Elsewhere among ACC teams, Miami plays Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl, N.C. State faces Kentucky in the Gator Bowl, and Wake Forest meets Wisconsin in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
But all eyes will be riveted to New Year’s Day.
With Clemson facing Ohio State in a Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal, followed by Notre Dame against Alabama in a Rose Bowl semi, Jan. 1 is the largest day in ACC football history.
The ACC is the second conference to have two teams reach the playoff in the same year — the SEC’s Alabama and Georgia made it in 2017 — and those two leagues are the only ones to have a CFP representative in each of its seven seasons.
So as the year closes, the ACC, a conference built on basketball, has three top-15 teams in football, none in its signature sport, the latter for the first time in 59 years.