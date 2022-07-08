Teel: Three-fold challenge for imperiled ACC in wake of latest conference realignment

As panic ensues during the Faber homecoming parade in “Animal House,” ROTC cadet Chip Diller, aka Kevin Bacon, attempts to quell the masses.

“Remain calm,” he says. “All is well.”

No one listens.

Any similar counsel today would fall upon equally deaf ears for much of college football, including the ACC.

Will the ACC, Big 12 and Pacific 12 be blocked from a future national championship playoff exclusive to the Big Ten, SEC and Notre Dame? Or are the latter two conferences, the sport’s alpha dogs, content with their latest acquisitions, and, regardless of their composition, still amenable to an inclusive postseason?

Those overarching questions, and a host of others, emerged June 30 when Pac-12 anchors Southern California and UCLA blindsided college athletics with news of their 2024 move to the Big Ten. Their announcement came 11-plus months after word leaked of Texas and Oklahoma bolting the Big 12 for the SEC.

The ruthless consolidation of name brands in the SEC and Big Ten makes economic sense for the two leagues and their members but is dreadful for everyone else. College football’s greatest charm is that it’s not an NFL knockoff, but depending on the whims of a select few administrators and television suits, that asset soon could vanish.

In the week-plus since the USC-UCLA thunderbolt, I’ve interacted with a dozen current or former senior ACC administrators, conversations that produced no consensus on how this plays out.

But it’s clear the ACC has never been more imperiled.

“Everyone is uneasy,” one administrator said.

“Survival,” said another.

Those administrators outlined three challenges for second-year ACC commissioner Jim Phillips:

1. Manage simmering resentment among some members and lean on the ACC’s long-term grant of media rights to keep his current group intact. The barrels o’ cash the SEC and Big Ten can offer complicate the task.

2. Cement the ACC’s access to the College Football Playoff by pushing aggressively for the 12-team model, complete with automatic bids to the six highest-rated conference champions, that he and others delayed last year.

3. In concert with ESPN, determine if there’s a way to markedly enhance ACC revenue, through outright expansion or a television partnership with the Pac-12.

Many projected the conference’s demise in 2012. Charter member Maryland was fleeing for the Big Ten, while Florida State, Clemson and others explored their options.

But then-commissioner John Swofford stabilized membership by shepherding a grant of media rights agreement among the ACC’s 15 schools and negotiating a long-term television contract with ESPN that included the 2019 launch of the ACC Network.

The present climate is more hazardous — financially and competitively.

Even without further tectonic shifts, USC, Oklahoma and Texas will give the Big Ten and SEC 10 of the 13 programs to win national football championships in the last 25 seasons. The exceptions are the ACC’s Clemson, Florida State and Miami.

Which brings us to the league’s grant of rights, 3½ pages of legalese designed to confer each member’s television revenue to the ACC office until the 2035-36 expiration of the ESPN contract. The grant is written to hold even if a school leaves the conference.

More than a decade of annual tax returns show that television accounts for approximately two-thirds of ACC revenue and subsequent distributions to members. Even if we conservatively estimate those yearly distributions to average $45 million per school through 2035-36, that’s $30 million annually in TV revenue.

If a school wanted to depart 10 years before the grant expired, the price could be $300 million, or more. The issue then becomes whether the grant of rights would be upheld in court and how pricey those proceedings would be.

Since no one has challenged a conference GoR, the answer is unclear, but for a primer on the matter, I recommend a piece by The Athletic’s Andy Staples for which he interviewed the intrepid attorney who obtained several leagues’ grants through open-records requests.

Swofford has been oft-criticized for accepting such a lengthy deal from ESPN, a stark contrast to shorter contracts that allowed the SEC and Big Ten to renegotiate more frequently and increase mushrooming financial advantages rooted in larger institutional enrollments and fan bases. But such were the terms ESPN dictated exchange for partnering on the ACC Network.

Moreover, had the ACC agreed to a shorter duration, mitigating the grant of rights’ impact, the conference might have splintered yesterday. That’s how valuable a seat at the high-stakes table is.

Given their latest additions and ongoing media negotiations, the SEC and Big Ten almost certainly will approach or surpass $100 million in annual distributions to their members, nearly triple the ACC’s $36.1 million in 2020-21.

Witness recent national championships in football by Florida State and Clemson, and in men’s basketball by Duke, North Carolina and Virginia, the money gap has yet to paralyze ACC programs. But at some point does the disparity become untenable and create serious wanderlust among the membership?

Power Five conferences such as the ACC share revenue equally, but there is a faction of the membership weary of carrying the competitive and brand load.

“I’m probably perpetually uncomfortable [with ACC finances] because we want to compete at the highest levels as a football program, as a men’s basketball program, as a women’s basketball program,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said last month. “Go down the list [of sports]. We want to compete at the highest levels.

“We also want the conference to do well because that helps us. ... So, no, I mean, we’ve got work to do. But that’s what makes it fun. It’s a big challenge, a big challenge.”

Anyone who doesn’t believe that multiple, perhaps most, ACC schools aren’t parsing the grant of rights for loopholes and hoping for an invitation from the SEC or Big Ten is naive.

Football-mad Virginia Tech, Clemson, FSU, Miami and N.C. State fit culturally with the SEC. As members of the American Association of Universities (AAU), Virginia, North Carolina, Duke, Georgia Tech and Pitt fit with the Big Ten, where every member except Nebraska belongs to the AAU.

But broad-base athletic programs such as UVA and UNC also could appeal to the SEC. The unknown is what any ACC school is worth to either the Big Ten or SEC.

If the SEC and Big Ten are indeed poised for $100 million distributions, any new member would have to be worth $100 million annually to keep everyone’s piece of the pie whole. Which, if any, ACC brands carry such heft is a question for ESPN and Fox to answer.

Destitute without their television dollars, conferences welcome network input on virtually every matter, particularly membership. So absolutely ESPN, the SEC’s partner in crime, green-lighted the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, just as Fox, which owns a majority of the Big Ten Network, encouraged the acquisitions of USC and UCLA.

In the wake of that move, Fox’s college football Twitter account brazenly asked fans which four teams the Big Ten should pilfer if the conference wants to grow to 20. The ACC’s Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Clemson and Duke, plus partial ACC member Notre Dame, comprised more than half the 12 options shown.

Notre Dame, the staunchest and most valuable football independent, is coveted by every league, and since the Fighting Irish receive only about $7 million a year in ACC television revenue, the grant of rights is far less onerous for them. Translation: If Notre Dame wants to join the Big Ten or SEC, the ACC is virtually powerless to stop the move.

The consensus is this latest round of realignment will pause until the Fighting Irish chart their course. If they remain independent, everyone might well stand down.

If they join a conference ...

“We’re getting to a two-solar system model here,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said as he emerged from the final session of the ACC’s spring meetings in Florida. “You have two suns with all the gravitational pull — the Big Ten and the SEC. People are going to have to figure out how to align with one or the other.”

Yes, an ACC AD, mere moments after huddling with his colleagues on league business, essentially forecasted the group’s splintering. It was remarkable to hear and in no way coerced.

Swarbrick’s candor also spoke to residual anger over the ACC helping to derail the College Football Playoff expansion plan that he, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and others spent years crafting.

The 12-team format, which precluded independents such as Notre Dame from receiving a first-round bye, appeared destined for approval and 2024 implementation before the ACC, Pac-12 and Big Ten insisted on a pause.

Was it frustrating to have countless hours of work, conducted during the heart of a pandemic, suddenly upended?

“You have no idea,” Swarbrick said that morning in Florida.

The parlor game now is projecting whether Swarbrick, Sankey and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren will re-engage on the 12-team playoff, or whether they’ll take their two super conferences to market and stage a private championship bracket.

Phillips was the point man of the ACC’s objections, observing that college athletics needed to address an array of other issues — length of season, athlete safety, transfer portal, NIL compensation, NCAA restructuring — before finalizing a CFP format. He even went so far as to forge an “Alliance” with the Pac-12 and Big Ten, in part to stabilize a landscape shaken by Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC.

But the Big Ten’s Warren nuked the Alliance’s very premise by raiding the Pac-12’s Los Angeles cornerstones. And he could do the same to Phillips and the ACC.

But understand that in lobbying for a delay of playoff expansion, Phillips, a former Big Ten athletic director at Northwestern, was voicing the concerns of his constituents, none more vocal than Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. The cruel irony is that potential lack of playoff access for the ACC could drive Clemson and others to desert the conference.