GREENSBORO, N.C. — Well, this closing line didn’t age well: “At full strength, bank on the Hokies being a problem for the Wolfpack.”

That was your faithful keyboard jockey’s take on Virginia Tech’s second-round ACC tournament clash Wednesday against N.C. State.

The Hokies were most assuredly not a problem. That said, when Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner are knocking down 30-foot 3-pointers like this, the Wolfpack are a load for anyone.

And that’s precisely what Smith and Joiner, both second-team all-conference selections, did at Greensboro Coliseum, teaming for 50 points in a 97-77 woodshedding.

“They’re so dynamic off of ball screens and in the open floor,” Tech coach Mike Young said.

Dynamic doesn’t do them justice.

Smith made 11 of 13 shots, 5 of 7 beyond the arc, and scored 30 points. He added eight rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Guarded by the Hokies’ best defender, Hunter Cattoor, Joiner defined efficient with 20 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and nary a turnover. He is the first ACC player since Duke’s RJ Barrett in 2019 to accumulate at least 20 points and 10 assists without a turnover in a game.

The NCAA tournament-bound Wolfpack (23-9) shot 62.9%, their most accurate performance in 132 all-time ACC tournament games. Tech (19-14) shot 62.1% in the second half but never drew closer than 18 points after intermission.

That’s how relentless State was.

Duke can relate. The Wolfpack thumped the Blue Devils by 24 in January as Smith and Joiner combined for 45 points and nine triples.

Three days later, N.C. State beat Virginia Tech by four in Blacksburg, a game Cattoor missed with a fractured elbow. The availability of the Hokies’ most essential player did not matter Wednesday.

Among the untold discouraging sequences for Tech was a first-half exchange that saw a hustling Ebenezer Dowuona swat Sean Pedulla’s layup from behind to ignite a fast break that Smith finished with a left-wing 3 that extended State’s lead to 44-26.

Three times in the opening half, the Wolfpack made a deep, right-wing 3-pointer directly in front of Young, who could only slump in response.

“I thought our guards played great,” State coach Kevin Keatts said. “When you look at T, T had great numbers and Jarkel was really good. I thought [Dowuona] did a good job of getting those guys easy shot by his screens. We had more ball and player movement I thought than we did in the first game [against Tech].”

The National Invitation Tournament is not the postseason destination Virginia Tech aspires to, but the task now is to make noise in the consolation bracket. The Hokies are hardly NIT locks, but they certainly merit consideration for the 32-team field and are capable of doing damage, witness their conquests of Duke, Virginia and North Carolina, albeit all at home.

“I hope like crazy that that comes to fruition,” Young said. “Nineteen wins: I think that’s worthy.”

The NIT reveals its field around 10 p.m., Sunday, and as 1971 and ’95 champions, the Hokies have a deep connection to the event.

“I think we’ve got a lot young guys that could really benefit from that experience for sure,” senior forward Justyn Mutts said.

None more than freshman guard Rodney Rice, who in his seventh game as a Hokie on Wednesday scored a team-high 17 points in just 19 minutes. After missing most of the season with ankle and finger ailments, he would be well-served by experience more tournament competition.

As the clock neared midnight, Young closed his post-mortem by saying he “expected a lot better” of this team, as did most everyone else following last season’s ACC tournament championship.

The NIT would be a welcome opportunity to soothe that sting and develop this roster for the future.

