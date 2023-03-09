GREENSBORO, N.C. — Well, this closing line didn’t age well: “At full strength, bank on the Hokies being a problem for the Wolfpack.”
That was your faithful keyboard jockey’s take on Virginia Tech’s second-round ACC tournament clash Wednesday against N.C. State.
The Hokies were most assuredly not a problem. That said, when Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner are knocking down 30-foot 3-pointers like this, the Wolfpack are a load for anyone.
And that’s precisely what Smith and Joiner, both second-team all-conference selections, did at Greensboro Coliseum, teaming for 50 points in a 97-77 woodshedding.
“They’re so dynamic off of ball screens and in the open floor,” Tech coach Mike Young said.
Dynamic doesn’t do them justice.
Poll: Youngkin trails Trump, DeSantis in Va. GOP presidential preference
7 details about the Buc-ee’s planned in New Kent County
Buc-ee's plans New Kent travel center, plans 2027 opening date
5 restaurants to try at Richmond Black Restaurant Experience kicking off Sunday
From thrift-store shopping to making breakfast, UVa's seniors have developed a strong bond
It will cost $3.5 million to polish the Diamond — even though it's to be demolished
Virginia lawmaker charged in alleged hit-and-run
Updates on Spiders coach Chris Mooney 'have been very positive'
Former Richmond pharma exec, cousin arrested for insider trading
At Virginia, another undersized point guard hopes to follow Kihei Clark's path to stardom
More animal cruelty charges filed against ex-Virginia horse show judge
Commanders sale rumors: Jerry Jones, Jeff Bezos meet? NFL owners talk Dan Snyder, and more
Controversial UVa board member apologizes for texts targeting students, administrators
Farmville native caught with 42 lbs of cocaine, $862K in drug money gets 17 years
Basketball state playoffs rundown: Schedule, brackets for all the VHSL, VISAA action around the state this weekend
Smith made 11 of 13 shots, 5 of 7 beyond the arc, and scored 30 points. He added eight rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Guarded by the Hokies’ best defender, Hunter Cattoor, Joiner defined efficient with 20 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and nary a turnover. He is the first ACC player since Duke’s RJ Barrett in 2019 to accumulate at least 20 points and 10 assists without a turnover in a game.
The NCAA tournament-bound Wolfpack (23-9) shot 62.9%, their most accurate performance in 132 all-time ACC tournament games. Tech (19-14) shot 62.1% in the second half but never drew closer than 18 points after intermission.
That’s how relentless State was.
Duke can relate. The Wolfpack thumped the Blue Devils by 24 in January as Smith and Joiner combined for 45 points and nine triples.
Three days later, N.C. State beat Virginia Tech by four in Blacksburg, a game Cattoor missed with a fractured elbow. The availability of the Hokies’ most essential player did not matter Wednesday.
Among the untold discouraging sequences for Tech was a first-half exchange that saw a hustling Ebenezer Dowuona swat Sean Pedulla’s layup from behind to ignite a fast break that Smith finished with a left-wing 3 that extended State’s lead to 44-26.
Three times in the opening half, the Wolfpack made a deep, right-wing 3-pointer directly in front of Young, who could only slump in response.
“I thought our guards played great,” State coach Kevin Keatts said. “When you look at T, T had great numbers and Jarkel was really good. I thought [Dowuona] did a good job of getting those guys easy shot by his screens. We had more ball and player movement I thought than we did in the first game [against Tech].”
The National Invitation Tournament is not the postseason destination Virginia Tech aspires to, but the task now is to make noise in the consolation bracket. The Hokies are hardly NIT locks, but they certainly merit consideration for the 32-team field and are capable of doing damage, witness their conquests of Duke, Virginia and North Carolina, albeit all at home.
“I hope like crazy that that comes to fruition,” Young said. “Nineteen wins: I think that’s worthy.”
The NIT reveals its field around 10 p.m., Sunday, and as 1971 and ’95 champions, the Hokies have a deep connection to the event.
“I think we’ve got a lot young guys that could really benefit from that experience for sure,” senior forward Justyn Mutts said.
None more than freshman guard Rodney Rice, who in his seventh game as a Hokie on Wednesday scored a team-high 17 points in just 19 minutes. After missing most of the season with ankle and finger ailments, he would be well-served by experience more tournament competition.
As the clock neared midnight, Young closed his post-mortem by saying he “expected a lot better” of this team, as did most everyone else following last season’s ACC tournament championship.
The NIT would be a welcome opportunity to soothe that sting and develop this roster for the future.
Photos from the Virginia Tech men's basketball season
Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor (0) flexes and celebrates after defeating Duke in Blacksburg on Monday. Cattoor’s standout shooting and defense helped the Hokies end a seven-game losing streak.
Mike Barber
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer huddls with his team in the second half of the Duke Virginia Tech NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Monday Jan. 23 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer in the second half of the Duke Virginia Tech NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Monday Jan. 23 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young in the second half of the Duke Virginia Tech NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Monday Jan. 23 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (21) left, defends Duke's Mark Mitchell (25) in the second half of the Duke Virginia Tech NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Monday Jan. 23 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla (3) reaches for a rebound past Duke's Jeremy Roach (3) in the second half of the Duke Virginia Tech NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Monday Jan. 23 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
MJ Collins celebrates after snagging a late rebound in the final moments of Virginia Tech’s win over Duke in Blacksburg on Monday. The rebound followed a 3-pointer from the freshman that gave his Hokies the lead with 13.6 seconds left.
Matt Gentry, The Roanoke Times
Duke's Tyrese Proctor (5) attempts and misses a 3-point basket in the final moments of the Duke Virginia Tech NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Monday Jan. 23 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young in the first half of the Duke Virginia Tech NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Monday Jan. 23 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor (0) in the first half of the Duke Virginia Tech NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Monday Jan. 23 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer in the first half of the Duke Virginia Tech NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Monday Jan. 23 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Duke's Mark Mitchell (25) left, and Virginia Tech's Michael Collins Jr.(2) compete for a rebound in the first half of the Duke Virginia Tech NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Monday Jan. 23 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Duke's Jeremy Roach (3) grabs a defensive rebound over Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (21) in the first half of the Duke Virginia Tech NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Monday Jan. 23 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Duke freshman center Kyle Filipowski (30) shoots over Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) in the first half.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile (21) and Duke’s Kyle Filipowski reach for a tipped ball in the first half of the Hokies’ 78-75 win at Cassell Coliseum on Monday.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Lynn Kidd (15) shoots over Duke's Dereck Lively II (1) in the first half.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Grant Basile had 24 points.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Duke's Jeremy Roach (3) right, shoots while defended by Virginia Tech's Mylyjael Poteat (34) in the first half of the Duke Virginia Tech NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Monday Jan. 23 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor (0) shoots a 3-point basket over Duke's Mark Mitchell (25) in the first half. Cattoor had four of his team's seven 3-pointers in the first half.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla (center) has the ball stripped from him by N.C. State's Terquavion Smith (right) as State's DJ Burns (left) defends in the second half of Saturday night's game. Pedulla had 19 points. Smith had 22 points.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Darius Maddox (right) shoots a 3-pointer past North Carolina State's Casey Morsell in the final minute of Saturday night's game. Maddox made three 3-pointers in the final minute.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla (center) drives toward the basket while being guarded by N.C. State's Casey Morsell (left) and Greg Gantt in the second half of Saturday's game. Pedulla had 15 of his 19 points in the second half.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla (center) attempts a shot while being guarded by N.C. State's Ebenezer Dowuona in the second half of Saturday's game. Pedulla had 15 of his 19 points in the second half.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
N.C. State's Greg Gantt (left) defends as Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla shoots in the first half of Saturday's game. State led 36-22 at halftime.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile (left) passes past North Carolina State’s DJ Burns Jr. in the first half of Saturday’s game.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (left) guards North Carolina State's Terquavion Smith in the first half of Saturday's game. Smith had 13 points in the first half.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech’s Lynn Kidd scores in the first half of Saturday’s game against N.C. State. Kidd had 12 points of his career-high 14 points in the first half.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech’s Sean Pedulla (left) and North Carolina State’s Breon Pass reach for a loose ball in the first half of Saturday’s game. State led 36-22 at halftime.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (left) shoots as Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25) defends in the first half Saturday. Smith had 13 points in the first half.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech’s Lynn Kidd scores in the first half of Saturday’s game against North Carolina State. Kidd had 12 points in the first half, when he was 6 of 7 from the field.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young, shown in last weekend’s loss to North Carolina State, said Monday that he expects freshman guard Rodney Rice to make his Tech debut Wednesday at Syracuse.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Clemson's Chase Hunter (1) defends Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla (3) in the second half of Clemson's win. Hunter had 12 points, while Pedulla had 14 points.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (left) attempts a shot while being guarded by Clemson's Hunter Tyson in the Hokies' home loss Wednesday. Basile averages 13.8 points for Tech, which is on a three-game skid.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young in the second half of the Clemson Virginia Tech NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Wednesday Jan. 4 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (21) attempts a shot while being guarded by Clemson's Hunter Tyson (5) in the second half of the Tigers' win. Basile had 17 points. Tyson had 13 points and 14 rebounds.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech injured player Hunter Cattoor, center, encourages his teammates during a timeout in the second half of the Clemson Virginia Tech NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Wednesday Jan. 4 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Mylyjael Poteat (34) and Clemson's Hunter Tyson (5) compete for a rebound in the second half of the Tigers' win. Tyson had 13 points and 14 rebound.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Clemson's Brevin Galloway (11) has his shot blocked by Virginia Tech's Mylyjael Poteat (34) in the second half of the Clemson Virginia Tech NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Wednesday Jan. 4 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla shoots a 3-point basket in the final minute of the Hokies' loss to Clemson. He made a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left but missed one with two seconds left.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla, right, passes past Virshon Cotton (00) in the Hokies' win. Pedulla had 21 points and six assists.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) drives to the basket and is fouled in the Hokies' win over Grambling State Mutts had 11 points.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Grambling State's Shawndarius Cowart (10) shoots while being guarded by Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla, left, in the second half. Grambling shot just 33.3% from the field in the second half.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla (3) shoots and is fouled by Grambling State's Joshua Phillips (22) in the Hokies' win. Pedulla had 21 points.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times