James Madison’s 2022 football season is best distilled into one word: Defiance.

The Dukes defied precedent by fashioning an 8-3 record in their first year elevating from the Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

They exposed the NCAA rule that renders transitioning programs bowl-ineligible as punitive and rigid.

They mocked the Sun Belt Conference’s mimicking of the NCAA by dismantling Coastal Carolina in a game that should have determined the East Division’s representative in the league title contest.

Alas, the incurably tone-deaf NCAA, this time in the form of its Division I Board of Directors, has left JMU little choice but to attempt a sequel.

Affirming an earlier decision by the Division I Council, the Board on Wednesday denied JMU’s request to halve the mandated transition period from two years to one.

No matter that the Dukes are beyond FBS-worthy. No matter that their balance sheet, infrastructure and results prove their merit.

Such unassailable evidence rang empty to the 40-person Council (primarily athletics administrators) and then the 24-member Board (primarily university presidents). Those groups instead cleaved to a tenet designed to prevent schools from leaping half-baked from either Division II to Division I, or the FCS to FBS.

Given the bloated memberships of the FBS and Division I, that intent is sound. But JMU’s decade-long decision to elevate was the antithesis of half-baked. The school’s process was intentionally deliberate, painfully so to some impatient boosters, but wisely so in retrospect.

Stable leadership made it happen. Jonathan Alger has served as JMU’s president since 2012, Jeff Bourne as athletic director since 1999. Had either post been a revolving door, aligning athletics and the university would have been far more difficult.

The Alger-Bourne alliance produced facility and budgetary enhancements that fueled the Dukes’ domination of the FCS Colonial Athletic Association, steeled them for the challenges of FBS competition and vaulted them atop the Sun Belt’s 2023-24 all-sports standings.

Programs making that jump traditionally craft hybrid schedules for their first transition season, a mix of FCS and FBS opponents, and perhaps even a Division II sprinkled in. Not JMU.

The Dukes last year played a full, eight-game Sun Belt schedule and three non-conference dates, only one against an FCS opponent. Their lone concession to the upgrade was scheduling 11 total games, one shy of the FBS norm.

Yet JMU still opened 5-0 and barged, albeit temporarily, into the Associated Press Top 25. Moreover, quarterback Todd Centaio and friends stamped themselves the class of the Sun Belt East by routing Coastal Carolina 47-7 in their season finale.

The Dukes and Chanticleers tied atop the division with 6-2 conference records, but JMU clearly deserved the opportunity to play in the Sun Belt championship game. But league officials want to avoid the potential of a bowl-ineligible team winning their title.

So JMU was denied the chance to compete for a conference championship, and will be again this season, absent a change in Sun Belt bylaws.

In a statement Thursday, the Sun Belt called JMU “a prime example of a football program and a university that took the necessary steps to position (themselves) for an FBS move, making significant investments in financial aid, facilities and staffing to be competitive at the highest level of college football.”

The sentiment is toothless. A bowl-ineligible team winning the Sun Belt wouldn’t eliminate anyone from postseason contention. So why punish the Dukes by barring them from the conference championship game?

And make no mistake, all of this is punishing.

First: Bowl-ineligible programs forfeit portions of the Sun Belt’s revenue distribution from the College Football Playoff and television rights, which JMU officials said Thursday will amount to more than $2 million in 2023-24.

Second: Would anyone be surprised if some Dukes explored transfer options now that their team can’t play for a conference championship or earn a bowl bid?

As Bourne readily acknowledged in a measured statement Thursday, JMU officials knew the rules when they signed up for this journey. But they hoped that the NCAA would create a postseason avenue for schools that are so obviously prepared.

Placing faith in the NCAA’s legislative morass is often a fool’s errand.

Indeed, as of Thursday afternoon, the NCAA had not formally notified JMU of its decision, let alone offered an explanation or vote count.

The Dukes’ lone path to a bowl is the provision that a second-year transitioning program can qualify if it has the requisite six victories and not enough full-fledged FBS teams are available to fill the 41 bowls.

Such a shortage occurred last season, allowing 5-7 Rice to play in the Lending Tree Bowl, where the Owls fell to Southern Miss.

Last year’s success notwithstanding, JMU is hardly a lock to win six games in 2023. Conference road trips to Marshall, Coastal Carolina and reigning Sun Belt champion Troy will be a chore, as will non-league tests at Virginia and Utah State.

The Dukes’ best tack? Defiance.

