Teel: Tony Bennett isn't sure there's an elite team this season, but he may have one at Virginia

For the second consecutive year, Virginia defended passively in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, fell behind by double-digits and prompted a fashion metaphor from Tony Bennett.

“I thought we were playing with our tuxedos on,” the Cavaliers’ coach told on-site media after Tuesday’s 70-68 victory at Michigan. “We didn’t want to get dirty. We weren’t pressuring the ball. We weren’t bothering shots.”

Bennett broke out the same critique last season following a 75-74 home setback to Iowa in which UVa erased a 21-point, first-half deficit.

“Defense is an all-the-time kind of thing,” he said that evening. “Guys have to understand that. ... You can’t play this game ... in a tuxedo. You’ve got to show up ready. It’s got to be in your eyes, it’s got to be in your mind, it’s got to be in your heart. And when that’s lacking, it sticks out like a sore thumb.”

Big Ten programs such as Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin and Michigan State revel in exposing any softness in an opponent, and as the son of a former Big Ten coach — Dick Bennett led the Badgers from 1995-2001 — Tony Bennett aims to instill that rugged approach in his teams.

And perhaps that made the difference in last year’s loss to the Hawkeyes and Tuesday’s win over the Wolverines. Perhaps this Virginia squad is a little tougher, stronger and grittier than last season’s.

It’s certainly more experienced.

The Cavaliers top six scorers — Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner, Kadin Shedrick, Kihei Clark and Ohio graduate transfer Ben Vander Plas — have played in a combined 596 college games, a staggering total inflated by extra COVID eligibility. Gardner, Vander Plas and Clark alone account for 384 games and 327 starts.

According to Ken Pomeroy’s metrics, the only more-experienced Division I teams, based on career minutes played, are Penn State and Alabama Birmingham. The other ACC rosters among the top 20 in experience are No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 14 North Carolina.

“That stuff, that matters,” Bennett said.

Virginia’s older squad frames the contrast between Tuesday’s finish and last November’s versus Iowa.

The Hawkeyes made six of their final eight shots, including a decisive jumper by Joe Touissant with 8.4 seconds remaining. Conversely, the Wolverines, who led by 11 points at halftime, managed just three points on their last six possessions.

Entering Saturday’s ACC opener at home against reeling Florida State (1-8), third-ranked Virginia (6-0) boasts signature conquests of Baylor, Illinois and Michigan, the first two in Las Vegas. That level of competition lends credence to some of the Cavaliers’ encouraging early metrics on Pomeroy’s website.

Virginia ranks second nationally in 3-point shooting at 45.2%, exceptional accuracy that’s almost certain to wane, if only a notch or three. Moreover, the Cavaliers are fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency and 19th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

The only Bennett-coached teams, including three at Washington State, to finish a season more efficient on offense than defense were in 2020-21 and 2018-19. Both won the ACC regular season, and the latter won the national championship.

Just sayin’.

Wait, there’s more. Virginia has assisted on 66.4% of its field goals (seventh nationally) and is scoring 25% of its points on free throws (14th nationally), quite the combination of selflessness and aggression.

“Our offense actually kind of kept us in it in the first half,” Bennett said Tuesday.

He didn’t need the “kind of.”

Beekman, Franklin, Gardner and Shedrick’s scoring averages range from 11.8 points to 11.3, uncanny balance. Clark and Vander Plas aren’t far behind at 9.5 and 8.5, respectively.

Promising freshman guard Isaac McKneely’s minutes have dipped considerably the last four games, but if past is prologue, Bennett and his staff will remain patient and, perhaps when we least expect it, McKneely will contribute in a large way.

“There’s a lot of basketball left,” Bennett said. “There’s so much parity. You feel that. You see that. Playing against Baylor, Illinois, obviously Michigan, the teams in our league, watching it on TV, there’s good teams. I don’t know if there’s an elite team, but there’s good teams, and it’s who’s going to tighten the bolts the most and improve as the season progresses.”