Teel: Tony Elliott brings humility and perspective rooted in tragedy to UVA football

The University of Virginia community and its football supporters will take their first measure of new head coach Tony Elliott at his introductory news conference next week. Until then, please indulge my first impressions of a man with unassailable credentials, two national championship rings and a humility born of childhood tragedy.
In July 2018, former UVA executive associate athletic director Jon Oliver invited me to observe, and write about, the NCAA Champion Forum, a career development program for accomplished minority assistant coaches. Preparing for his eighth season on Dabo Swinney’s Clemson staff, Elliott was among the participants, as was then-LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, now the head coach of Big 12 champ Baylor.
With Oliver, former Wake Forest and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell, former NFL general manager Charley Casserly and others guiding the proceedings, the coaches did mock job interviews, explained their X-and-O schematics and offered their big-picture visions.
“There are four categories where I think [student-athletes] have got to have equal development,” Elliott said that day, “and that’s their athletics, their academics, their social and the spiritual. You have to create a program that has access to all those areas and have the resources in place.”
To illustrate his model, Elliott cited Wayne Gallman, a linebacker he recruited out of Atlanta and converted to running back. Gallman became Clemson’s career rushing leader and his family’s first college graduate.
“He’s playing in the NFL,” Elliott said, “and he’s equipped with the tools for life to go out and be a champion man beyond the game of football.”
Elliott, 42, is also a Clemson graduate, with honors, and his values and experiences resonated with UVA athletic director Carla Williams in her search to replace Bronco Mendenhall.
Williams announced Elliott's appointment Friday, and the school plans a news conference early next week.
Elliott joined Clemson's football program as a walk-on receiver — Swinney was his position coach — earned his degree in engineering and, after nearly two years as an industrial engineer at a Michelin tire plant in nearby Anderson, S.C., jumped into coaching at South Carolina State.
That he made it east from his native California is a testament to his resilience, intellect and faith.
Separated from his troubled and often-incarcerated father, Elliott spent part of his youth homeless, living on Los Angeles streets with his mother, Patricia, and sister, Brandi. The three regained their footing, only to be struck by calamity in June 1989.
Tony, his mom, sister, stepfather and stepbrother were en route to Sunday morning church when the automobile in which they were passengers crashed. Patricia, six months pregnant, died.
Tony was 9-years-old and, after several fits and starts, settled in South Carolina with an aunt and uncle.
“Those are all things that have helped me develop the thought process I have,” Elliott told me at the Champion Forum, “and ultimately I believe the testimony that the Lord has given me to be able to share with someone else. It’s not just for you to keep to yourself. It’s for you to share, and I think that gives individuals a better understanding of who I am … and why I’m passionate about developing young men. …
“So I can (speak) for a long time on the time I spent upset at the man above, until now understanding that was all part of His purpose.”
Elliott’s coaching credentials are as impressive as his personal journey is inspiring.
He returned to Clemson in 2011 as running backs coach and shared offensive coordinator duties with Jeff Scott from 2015-19. When South Florida hired Scott as its head coach, Elliott became Clemson’s sole OC.
The Tigers have won two national titles and seven ACC championships during Elliott’s 11 seasons, compiling a 130-21 record in the process. They are averaging only 26.8 points per game this year, their lowest production since 2010, but they averaged 36.4 in closing the regular season with five consecutive victories.
Let’s also recall that Clemson was the ACC’s top scoring team in each of the previous three seasons at more than 43 points per game. No other ACC program, not even Florida State in Bobby Bowden’s dynastic prime, has ever averaged 40-plus points in three consecutive years.
Recruiting is a program-wide effort, and selling Clemson’s brand isn’t exactly pitching the Hair Club for Men to Trevor Lawrence, but Elliott did more than his share in stocking the roster. Among the players for whom he was the Tigers’ point man:
Running back Travis Etienne, who last year became the ACC’s career rushing leader, breaking a record N.C. State’s Ted Brown established four decades ago.
Offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, a two-time winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the conference’s premier offensive lineman, and a unanimous first-team Al-American in 2018.
Guard John Simpson, a consensus first-team All-American in 2019, and running backs Will Shipley and Kobe Pace, who this season combined to rush for 1,280 yards and 16 touchdowns on 223 carries (5.7 yards per carry).
A relevant question is how Elliott would tailor an offense for a team not as gifted as Clemson, and it’s one he faced at the Champion Forum.
“The great thing about our offense is it’s built with answers,” Elliott said. “It’s been very successful with the athletes we have, but the real reason is the options based on the defensive structure. So even though you may not have the athletes, you’ll give them the ability to be successful. And if they know they have the ability to be successful, then they’re going to be confident and play at a high level.”
Yes, hiring someone without head-coaching experience is chancy, especially for a Power Five program. But it’s a dice roll more and more athletic directors are willing to make.
During the last few weeks, Virginia Tech (Brent Pry), Oklahoma (Brent Venables), Notre Dame (Marcus Freeman), Washington State (Jake Dickert) and Texas Tech (Joey McGuire) also have hired first-time college head coaches — McGuire is a former Texas high school big whistle.
Oklahoma and Notre Dame are far better positioned to assume that risk, but the others, like UVA, have been hovering around .500 of late.
It’s now incumbent upon Virginia’s administration to provide Elliott the resources and facilities to thrive, and it’s now incumbent upon Elliott to use those assets to recruit a top-shelf staff and roster.