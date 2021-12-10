Teel: Tony Elliott brings humility and perspective rooted in tragedy to UVA football

Tony, his mom, sister, stepfather and stepbrother were en route to Sunday morning church when the automobile in which they were passengers crashed. Patricia, six months pregnant, died.

Tony was 9-years-old and, after several fits and starts, settled in South Carolina with an aunt and uncle.

“Those are all things that have helped me develop the thought process I have,” Elliott told me at the Champion Forum, “and ultimately I believe the testimony that the Lord has given me to be able to share with someone else. It’s not just for you to keep to yourself. It’s for you to share, and I think that gives individuals a better understanding of who I am … and why I’m passionate about developing young men. …

“So I can (speak) for a long time on the time I spent upset at the man above, until now understanding that was all part of His purpose.”

Elliott’s coaching credentials are as impressive as his personal journey is inspiring.

He returned to Clemson in 2011 as running backs coach and shared offensive coordinator duties with Jeff Scott from 2015-19. When South Florida hired Scott as its head coach, Elliott became Clemson’s sole OC.