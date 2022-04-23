Teel: Tony Elliott encouraged by UVA defense after spring game

CHARLOTTESVILLE

Virginia last year fielded its highest-scoring football team since 1990 and set a program record for total offense. Yet the Cavaliers finished a pedestrian 6-6 overall, 4-4 in the ACC.

That’s a problem.

When you average 34.6 points and 516.3 yards per game, a break-even record is, to be kind, unsightly.

So for all of Tony Elliott’s accomplishments in his previous life as Clemson’s offensive coordinator, his primary aim as a rookie head coach at UVA is upgrading a defense that ranked lower than 100th nationally in every meaningful metric last season, from opponents’ points per game to their yards per play.

Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage at Scott Stadium offered hope that maybe, just maybe, this spring’s 15 practices fashioned some improvement.

“It feels good to see the progress we’ve made,” defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter said after the Blue’s 23-0 victory over the White. “Still have a long way to go, but we’ll get there.”

New coordinator John Rudzinski built stingy defenses at Air Force, and new defensive ends coach Chris Slade, a 1993 UVA graduate, is the ACC’s career sacks leader. But coaching alone won’t fix a group that finished last among the ACC’s 14 teams a year ago in sacks (1.5 per game) and yielded more gains of 30-plus yards (35) than any league rival except Duke.

Recruiting better talent is essential, and that will require time. But Elliott liked what he observed Saturday.

On the second series, safety Coen King broke up a Brennan Armstrong third-down pass intended for Malachi Fields in the end zone, forcing the Blue to settle for a field goal. Later in the first quarter, cornerback Jaylon Baker intercepted an Armstrong pass off an Antonio Clary deflection.

The defense’s one shortcoming Saturday was against seam routes run by tight ends Grant Misch and Sackett Wood, whose nine combined receptions gained 104 yards. But missed tackles, a glaring weakness last season, were not an issue.

Moreover, the run defense was stout, the product of repeated spring reps against an offense determined to rush between the tackles. To be clear, UVA’s offensive line is so depleted by injuries that several linemen had to compete for both teams Saturday, but no running play in the first half netted more than 5 yards.

Elliott was especially encouraged by the defensive line throughout the spring.

He said Ben Smiley has become the group’s most versatile player, capable of attacking offensive tackles off the edge or guards on the interior. He praised the new-found leadership and consistency of senior tackle Aaron Faumui and labeled Mike Green the unit’s most athletically gifted.

Then there’s Carter.

“He probably, silently, had the best spring of all of them,” Elliott said. “He doesn’t say much.”

Like many new head coaches, Elliott has prioritized alumni and fan outreach, and after an absence of several years, he has reinstated the pregame Wahoo Walk, a vehicle for players and coaches entering the stadium to interact with fans. The re-engagement began Saturday, and it will be fascinating to monitor home attendance as Elliott’s program evolves.

For all the progress that UVA made during Bronco Mendenhall’s six seasons in charge, fans never truly bought in. Scott Stadium’s listed capacity is 61,500, but the Cavaliers’ average crowd has been smaller than 50,000 for 12 consecutive non-pandemic years.

Even in 2019, with Bryce Perkins leading Virginia to its first ACC championship game, average attendance was 47,863. You can’t blame any consumer for discernment, and clearly there’s a segment of UVA faithful awaiting a consistent winner.

Winning in 2022 hinges on defense.

Consider the 20 teams that ranked ahead of UVA in scoring last year. Thirteen won at least 10 games, and only North Carolina (6-7), Texas (5-7) and Tennessee (7-6) won fewer than eight games.

Granted, the Cavaliers dropped four games to opponents that won at least 10 games: Pitt, Wake Forest, Notre Dame and Brigham Young. Losing at home to a Virginia Tech squad that got its coach fired and by 20 at North Carolina is a different story.

Linebacker Nick Jackson, second-team All-ACC last year and the conference’s No. 1 tackler, was credited with eight stops Saturday, and with coaches hitting the recruiting circuit, he knows where responsibility rests until training camp.

“It’s on us right now,” Jackson said.