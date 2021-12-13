Teel: Tony Elliott's introduction shows why UVA selected him to lead football program

CHARLOTTESVILLE — In more than four years as Virginia’s athletic director, Carla Williams has earned the admiration of ACC colleagues for her composure, an ability not to reveal emotion or stress, even during the most anxious times — think global pandemic.
But when Williams called him week before last, then-Clemson AD Dan Radakovich immediately noticed a change from her usual, matter-of-fact tone.
“She was so excited,” Radakovich said, “because she had had an opportunity to talk with Tony.”
Tony Elliott has that effect on folks, witness his introduction Monday as Virginia’s new head football coach.
Scores of current and former players, donors and staffers — a friendly and by-invitation audience, to be sure — sat outside on UVA’s turf practice field, transfixed by Elliott’s vision for a program he inherits after Bronco Mendenhall’s commendable six seasons of leadership.
“My goal is to contribute to changing the narrative in college football,” Elliott said, “and demonstrate that you can win at the highest level, and you can do so while achieving excellence in education, leadership and service.”
Words are one thing, actions another, and Elliott, 42, has lived those principles for two decades.
As a walk-on receiver who earned a scholarship and captaincy at Clemson, he was a scholar-athlete as an engineering major. As an assistant coach, at South Carolina State, Furman and Clemson, the latter for 11 years, he championed similar priorities.
“He’s had a couple [head-coaching] opportunities,” Radakovich, who will be introduced as Miami’s athletic director Tuesday, said during a phone interview, “but he said no because he didn’t think it was the right [fit]. But this one is because of the academic circumstance at UVA and how they value that, and that’s something that’s at Tony’s core.”
So, too, is faith, and before Elliott ascended the podium Monday, he and his wife, Tamika, and their two young sons, AJ and Ace, held hands and bowed their heads in silent prayer. For a self-described “lost child,” that faith has been essential in overcoming a youth that included homelessness in Los Angeles, the incarceration of his father and the death of his mother in an automobile accident.
Elliott called his path “just a tremendous testament to how the Lord works, and as I said to my boys, ‘It’s simple. Stand on the foundation of faith. Make excellence a way of life and keep a positive attitude and you can impact the world.”
“Tony does not talk about his life journey that much,” Radakovich said. “I had to find it out. I was here like three years and had no clue. ... I don’t know that it’s a touchstone for how he walks in a door and says, ‘Hey this is where I’m from.’ But I will tell you that it shapes him. It shapes him in his caring for players. It shapes him in his philosophy, and it shapes him in the overall organization of the football program.”
But riveting personal experiences and admirable values go only so far. The hard work now is elevating UVA from occasional to frequent ACC Coastal Division contention, from a clear No. 2 to Virginia Tech in the state to at least a peer.
Upgrading facilities that Williams acknowledges are substandard is paramount. So, too, is recruiting Virginia more effectively and energizing a fan base that rarely fills 61,500-seat Scott Stadium.
Former Cavaliers All-American Chris Slade knows first-hand how well Elliott recruits. On the day after Clemson defeated Alabama in the January 2017 national championship game, Elliott traveled to Pace Academy, where Slade was coaching, to court offensive lineman Andrew Thomas.
Thomas signed with Georgia and was the fourth pick of the 2020 NFL draft, but Elliott’s approach impressed Slade.
“He’s always available, returning phone calls, texts,” said Slade, who flew in from Atlanta for Monday’s introduction. “Humble, always giving others the credit. He’s a really good fit. ... He’s a great recruiter because this is real — this isn’t just for the cameras. This is the guy I’ve gotten to know over the last nine years.”
Elliott is a first-time head coach at a Power Five program, and he had a front-row seat as Dabo Swinney navigated the same challenge at Clemson. That knowledge will be invaluable to Elliott.
The primary lessons Elliott said he learned from Swinney: Stay true to your core values and be accountable for your missteps.
“There’s a lot of understanding [Tony] can pull from his time here,” Radakovich said Saturday as he cleared out his office at Clemson, “not only the success, but the failures, and I think you learn from failure. And while everyone looks at Clemson as, ‘Wow what a great place it’s been the last 6-7 years,’ there were some hard times getting there, and Tony was a part of it, and I think he understands that and relates to it, and I think he can really use that during his time at UVA.”
At Miami, Radakovich will watch the Hurricanes compete annually in the ACC Coastal against Elliott’s Cavaliers.
“We as a league,” Radakovich said, “we got better with Tony Elliott as the head coach at UVA.”
