Teel: Tony Elliott's introduction shows why UVA selected him to lead football program

As a walk-on receiver who earned a scholarship and captaincy at Clemson, he was a scholar-athlete as an engineering major. As an assistant coach, at South Carolina State, Furman and Clemson, the latter for 11 years, he championed similar priorities.

“He’s had a couple [head-coaching] opportunities,” Radakovich, who will be introduced as Miami’s athletic director Tuesday, said during a phone interview, “but he said no because he didn’t think it was the right [fit]. But this one is because of the academic circumstance at UVA and how they value that, and that’s something that’s at Tony’s core.”

So, too, is faith, and before Elliott ascended the podium Monday, he and his wife, Tamika, and their two young sons, AJ and Ace, held hands and bowed their heads in silent prayer. For a self-described “lost child,” that faith has been essential in overcoming a youth that included homelessness in Los Angeles, the incarceration of his father and the death of his mother in an automobile accident.

Elliott called his path “just a tremendous testament to how the Lord works, and as I said to my boys, ‘It’s simple. Stand on the foundation of faith. Make excellence a way of life and keep a positive attitude and you can impact the world.”