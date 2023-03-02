Three teams, three conferences and three time zones. Two common threads: Longwood, Utah State and Cal-Irvine each have won at least 20 games this basketball season, and each is coached by a Hampden-Sydney graduate mentored by former Tigers coach Tony Shaver.

“I think it says a lot about Hampden-Sydney, the type of place it is, the type of people it attracts, and I think it says a lot about our program back in the day, too,” Shaver said from his home on the North Carolina coast.

Longwood’s Griff Aldrich, Utah State’s Ryan Odom and Cal-Irvine’s Russell Turner believe their careers also speak volumes about Shaver, whose counsel they value to this day.

“There’s probably no stronger role model, other than family, that a young guy’s going to have than his college coach,” Turner said, “especially if you’re a part of something that feels successful.”

Shaver’s 17 seasons at Hampden-Sydney, from 1986-2003, were relentlessly successful.

Trusting lessons learned as a North Carolina walk-on for Dean Smith, he guided the Tigers to a 358-121 record, a sterling winning percentage of .747. Hampden-Sydney won eight Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships during that span, reached 11 NCAA Division III tournaments and twice made the Final Four.

Turner, class of ’92 and a two-time All-America forward from Roanoke, remains the program’s top career scorer and as a senior led the Tigers to their first Sweet 16. Odom and Aldrich, both class of ’96, played on teams that reached a Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

The connections among Aldrich, Turner and Odom date to Turner hosting Aldrich on his recruiting visit. When Turner returned to Hampden-Sydney as an assistant coach for Aldrich and Odom’s sophomore season, the bonds were cemented.

Decades later these three graduates of an all-male school in central Virginia with fewer than 1,000 students are leading Division I programs. Moreover, they are contending for conference championships, Odom in the Mountain West, Aldrich in the Big South and Turner in the Big West.

It’s remarkable, by any measure, and to complete the circle, Hampden-Sydney earned an at-large bid to this season’s NCAA Division III tournament and hosts Emory (Georgia) on Friday.

“We learned how to be on a team,” Odom said of the shared Hampden-Sydney experience. “I think that’s one of the biggest things. ... Tony never made it about himself. It was all about: How can the team be at its best? And he set a standard that we all had to live up to. The tradition that was created there over the years was really special.

“When we get back together, it’s like time stood still, other than the gray hairs and added pounds and kids we all have.”

The trio gathered at Odom’s Utah State camp last spring to talk shop, and while each has fashioned his own approach to offense and defense, their foundational values of integrity and unyielding work stem from Shaver and, by extension, Smith.

Like Smith at Carolina, Shaver pushed his players at Hampden-Sydney, and later at William & Mary, beyond their perceived limits. He steered the Tribe for 16 years and is the only coach in program history to produce three consecutive 20-win seasons.

“He wouldn’t have been great at what he did if he hadn’t pushed us beyond our comfort zones,” Turner said, “and I think with maturity you realize how valuable that is and how special it is to have somebody that you trust and believe in who can teach you that maybe there’s more that you’re capable of than you otherwise realize.”

The beauty is, Shaver still nudges.

To wit, Aldrich’s fiery sideline demeanor is reminiscent of Shaver’s, but there are times Shaver believes Aldrich’s body language sends the wrong message to the team.

“It’s really been awesome for me to have a sounding board in someone who doesn’t have an angle, doesn’t have an agenda but just wants to see our team do well,” Aldrich said. “I know it’s not coming from a place of criticism. It’s coming from a place of love.”

Shaver’s son, Austin, worked as a Longwood assistant under Aldrich before transitioning to administration, keeping Tony Shaver more tethered to Longwood’s program. He’s attending this week’s Big South tournament — the Lancers (20-11, 12-6) are seeded No. 2 and face Campbell in Friday’s quarterfinals — as he did last season, when Longwood earned its first NCAA Division I tournament bid.

But courtesy of ESPN+, Shaver sees plenty of Utah State and UC Irvine.

Odom’s Aggies (23-7, 12-5) are on the NCAA bubble and close their regular season Saturday against Boise State. This is his second year at Utah State after a five-season run at Maryland-Baltimore County famously highlighted by a 2018 NCAA tournament upset of No. 1 Virginia — Aldrich was his operations director that year.

Entering Thursday's late game at UC Riverside, Turner’s Anteaters (20-10, 13-5) shared the Big West lead with Riverside and UC Santa Barbara. A former Stanford and Golden State Warriors assistant, he is 262-168 in 12 seasons at UC Irvine.

“I see some of the stuff we used to do in all of them,” Shaver said. “It’s wonderful, and it means a lot to me. We’re still very close. We talk about basketball, but we talk about everything else, too.”

