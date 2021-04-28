Teel: Transfer freedom for college athletes is messy and volatile, but it's the right thing to do

Since 1993, Bowl Championship Subdivision athletes can transfer to FCS schools without sitting out a season. But with FBS players now able to transfer within the subdivision without sitting out, they’ll be less likely to select FCS schools for a new home.

Another unintended consequence: In many instances, coaches in every sport will recruit a transfer, knowing he or she is about to use the one-time hall pass, rather than a high school prospect who may exit the program at the first sign of adversity or interest from a more acclaimed school.

Complicating matters further, especially in football, is the NCAA’s indecision on whether to offer relief from scholarship limits for the 2022-23 academic year. Those limits, 85 for FBS programs, could become burdensome if too many athletes choose to use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted everyone in the wake of the pandemic.

Electing to fund scholarships for so-called “super seniors” depletes your incoming freshman class, which has a 25-player limit. Passing on super seniors sends them scurrying to the already-saturated portal.

And let’s not forget the annual decisions on fifth-year athletes who have redshirted for whatever reason. How many of those players a program invites back will affect super seniors and incoming freshmen.