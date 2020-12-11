Teel: Transition to head coaching unlikely to faze Shane Beamer

Shane Beamer learned “authenticity” and “consistency” from Frank Beamer, “confidence and swagger” from Steve Spurrier, traits that defined those coaches throughout their College Football Hall of Fame careers.
Indeed, Beamer’s assistant-coaching stints under his dad and the Head Ball Coach are among the primary reasons South Carolina hired him this week to lead its program. But as Beamer ascends to his first head-coaching position, the two most recent stops of his professional odyssey may be more instructive.
In 2016, Beamer joined Kirby Smart’s Georgia staff as Smart embarked upon his rookie season as a big whistle. Two years later, Beamer went to Oklahoma, where Lincoln Riley was entering his second season guiding the Sooners.
Translation: Like Beamer, Smart and Riley landed in a Power Five conference for their first head-coaching jobs, and Beamer had ground-floor views as they navigated the accompanying challenges.
“Getting comfortable in what you want to do and understanding it’s your choice, it’s your decision,” Smart said of the transition’s initial hurdles. “For the first time, you’re making the ultimate decision. Not some of the decisions, all of the decisions, and you have to be comfortable that you’ll make good ones and surround yourself with people you trust and want to be there and have the same goals and aspirations in mind that you do.
“That may sound simple, but you can get overwhelmed because of the amount of information pouring in and the amount of people that want jobs and the opportunity to be in the SEC. You gotta sort through all that and get the right fit. Assembling the staff is the first step and then also making sure your players and your current roster is developing as well.”
Beamer has coached in the last three College Football Playoffs, the first with Smart, the latter two with Riley. Given South Carolina’s recent travails — this is the Gamecocks’ fourth losing season in six years — Beamer won’t match his former bosses’ instant success, but he knows what it’s like to win at South Carolina.
In his fourth and final season on Spurrier’s staff, the 2010 Gamecocks won their only Southeastern Conference East Division title. They beat No. 22 Georgia, No. 24 Florida and No. 1 Alabama, but could not solve Auburn and Cam Newton.
South Carolina lost to the eventual national champions and Heisman Trophy winner during the regular season and in the SEC title game. Beamer then joined his father’s Virginia Tech staff while many of the players he recruited fueled an unprecedented Gamecocks run of three consecutive 11-2, top-10 seasons.
“We’ve done it before,” Beamer said during his introductory news conference, “at a high, high, high, high level, and we’re going to get back to that.”
Beamer, 43, has coached both sides of the ball during a two-decade coaching ride that’s also taken him to Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Mississippi State. Unlike most head coaches, he hasn’t been an offensive or defensive coordinator, but the corner office these days requires a PR-savvy CEO as much as it does an experienced play-caller.
First evident during Virginia Tech’s 2014 Military Bowl preparations, when he pinch-hit for his ailing father, Beamer’s ease in public showed Monday as he spoke off the cuff for 20 minutes and answered questions for another 40.
Beamer was poignant, self-effacing and reflective. He hazed his dad, who at his 1986 Virginia Tech unveiling neglected to introduce his wife, Cheryl. He recommended a book on leadership authored by South Carolina president Robert Caslen. He recalled holding his dad’s headset cable on the Lane Stadium sideline.
“No, I haven’t sat in that [head coach’s] chair,” Beamer said, “but I’ve seen a pretty good way of how to do it.”
During his first meeting with his new team, Beamer spoke about trust and loyalty and explained how those pillars are why he’s going to finish the regular season with Oklahoma — the Sooners play Iowa State on Dec. 19 in the Big 12 championship game.
Beamer’s role in OU’s bowl is uncertain, but as the Sooners’ associate head coach for offense and tight ends/H-backs coach, he earned respect and affection.
H-back Jeremiah Hall called Beamer “truly one of the most caring and genuine coaches I’ve ever met. … He’s my coach, but at the same time he’s my friend. You can’t really say that about too many people. I’m sad to see him go. …
“It means the world to me [that he’s staying for two more games] because I can only imagine what it's like being a head coach, especially transitioning to one. … There’s a December signing day coming up, and the list goes on and on and on. I respect Beamer so much. I know the man’s probably only got like six hours of sleep within the past three days, so his loyalty to the H-back room and this team is the reason why I love him so much.”
Riley said the discussion was short, the decision easy.
“He’s been a part of what this team has done,” Riley said, “and we’ve got some great things in front of us, and so I think it’s fitting that he be with us here until the end. … It’s a cool story, and hopefully it can have a great ending here and obviously a great beginning for him at South Carolina.”
