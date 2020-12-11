Teel: Transition to head coaching unlikely to faze Shane Beamer

Beamer’s role in OU’s bowl is uncertain, but as the Sooners’ associate head coach for offense and tight ends/H-backs coach, he earned respect and affection.

H-back Jeremiah Hall called Beamer “truly one of the most caring and genuine coaches I’ve ever met. … He’s my coach, but at the same time he’s my friend. You can’t really say that about too many people. I’m sad to see him go. …

“It means the world to me [that he’s staying for two more games] because I can only imagine what it's like being a head coach, especially transitioning to one. … There’s a December signing day coming up, and the list goes on and on and on. I respect Beamer so much. I know the man’s probably only got like six hours of sleep within the past three days, so his loyalty to the H-back room and this team is the reason why I love him so much.”

Riley said the discussion was short, the decision easy.

“He’s been a part of what this team has done,” Riley said, “and we’ve got some great things in front of us, and so I think it’s fitting that he be with us here until the end. … It’s a cool story, and hopefully it can have a great ending here and obviously a great beginning for him at South Carolina.”