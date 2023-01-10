Teel: Tulane, TCU offer blueprints for aspiring college football programs

Neither Tulane nor Texas Christian won college football’s national championship this season, but these two small private institutions — their combined enrollments are less than half of Ohio State’s — foreshadowed the sport's compelling future.

A program from outside the Power Five busting brackets in the expanded College Football Playoff? No doubt.

A Power Five roster short on five-star prospects but replete with sagely chosen transfers competing on the season’s final evening? Absolutely.

Those are the lessons Tulane and TCU impart. That is the hope they offer aspiring programs across the country.

If the Horned Frogs can recover from their 23-24 aggregate record of 2018-21 to reach Monday’s national championship game, why can’t Virginia Tech and Virginia regain prominence and earn a bid to an expanded CFP?

If the Green Wave, who hadn’t won more than seven games in a season since 2002, can cap a 12-2 year with a Cotton Bowl upset of Southern California, why shouldn’t Group of Five peers such as James Madison, Liberty and Old Dominion believe they, too, can play in a major bowl and/or reach the playoff?

Such inclusiveness is the beauty of the 12-team CFP that debuts in 2024-25, a model that assures at least one Group of Five conference champion a place in the field.

Such parity, throughout college sports, is a byproduct of athletes’ new-found freedom to transfer without penalty.

Five TCU starters in Monday’s 65-7 drubbing from Georgia arrived last offseason via transfer: linebacker Johnny Hodges (Navy), center Alan Ali (Southern Methodist), tight end Jared Wiley (Texas), cornerback Josh Newton (Louisiana-Monroe) and safety Mark Perry (Colorado). Ali and Newton earned first-team All-Big 12 honors, while Hodges and Perry were the Horned Frogs’ leading tacklers.

This doesn’t mean that promising transfers such as quarterback Kyron Drones (Baylor to Virginia Tech) and running back Kobe Pace (Clemson to Virginia) are going to help vault the Hokies and Cavaliers from losing 2022 seasons to 2023 national, or even ACC, contention.

But TCU’s charmed run under first-year coach Sonny Dykes demonstrates that the transfer portal, in concert with top-shelf coaching and considerable good fortune, can produce exponential and rapid improvement. Indeed, the ACC’s Florida State used a similar formula this season in progressing from 5-7 to 10-3.

Tulane’s transformation from 2-10 a year ago to 12-2 is the largest turnaround in Bowl Subdivision history. Moreover, the Green Wave’s conquests included eventual Big 12 champion Kansas State, on the road no less, plus Pacific 12 runner-up USC and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams in the Cotton Bowl.

Like TCU, Tulane and seventh-year coach Willie Fritz mined the transfer market effectively, adding pieces such as guards Kanan Ray (Colorado) and Prince Pines (Sam Houston State) and safety Lummie Young (Duke). School administrators scheduled ambitiously and trusted Fritz and his assistants to develop their talent base.

Champion of the American Athletic Conference, the Green Wave landed in the Cotton Bowl by virtue of the four-team CFP’s original format. That contract calls for the highest-rated Group of Five winner to play in a New Year’s Six bowl.

When the playoff expands to 12, the six highest-ranked conference champs will automatically qualify, guaranteeing at least one G5 team the opportunity to compete for the national title.

A G5 champion winning the 3-4 playoff games necessary to claim the national title is unlikely. But a Tulane-like squad replicating the upsets long seen in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament from the likes of Richmond, VCU, George Mason and Saint Peter’s feels inevitable.

For example, since the playoff’s advent in 2014, G5 teams are 4-5 in their New Year’s Six appearances. The victories: Boise State over Arizona in 2014, Houston over Florida State in ’15, UCF over Auburn in ’17, and Tulane this season. Three of the five setbacks were by one score.

Absent championship stakes, question the motivation of the Power Five teams in those contests if you must. But was anyone doubting USC’s incentive as it built a 45-30 lead over Tulane and Williams threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns?

That’s when the Green Wave scored 16 points in less than 4½ minutes to win 46-45. Defensively challenged for much of the season, the Trojans were helpless to slow an offense that gained 539 yards and averaged 10.4 yards per snap — Tyjae Spears rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns on a mere 17 carries, and Michael Pratt averaged a staggering 29.3 yards on eight completions.

Tulane was No. 9 in the season-ending Associated Press poll, TCU No. 2. Neither sniffed the preseason rankings.

In college football, virtually all things are possible.